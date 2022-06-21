All Domain Expansions in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked least to most powerful

The world of Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen primarily runs on Cursed Energy, which used by nearly every character in the series to fight other sorcerers. Cursed Energy can be used in a variety of ways, either in raw form or in one of its many processed, honed, and refined abilities.

One of the most powerful abilities in Jujutsu Kaisen, Domain Expansions are advanced barrier techniques that manifest a user’s Innate Domain, turning it into a physical space that traps others and improves the users cursed techniques, as well as making them unavoidable.

Here are all the Domain Expansions in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked least to most powerful.

Strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters unsurprisingly boast strongest Domain Expansions as well

9) Horizon of the Captivating Skandha

Kicking off the list is Dagon’s Horizon of the Captivating Skandha, which fans of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime may recognize as the beach where Geto, Mahito, and others frequently meet. The Domain appears as a beach shoreline with a vast ocean on one side and a dense forest of palm trees on the other.

Despite being aesthetically pleasing, it is easily the weakest domain in the series. Several other domains have been seen overpowering it, including Megumi’s Chimera Shadow Garden, which he himself states isn’t even complete. Considering the low attack power it also demonstrates, it is likely the weakest seen thus far.

8) Graveyard Domain

Wand3rlust @CapitalZetta

Though they will breakout, don't let the boogeyman scare you #ETH and #BTC about to get hit with a graveyard domain expansion. #JJK Though they will breakout, don't let the boogeyman scare you #ETH and #BTC about to get hit with a graveyard domain expansion. #JJK Though they will breakout, don't let the boogeyman scare you https://t.co/8be9E08C4W

The Graveyard Domain is used by the Smallpox Deity, a Cursed Spirit summoned by Suguru Geto during Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident arc. Its domain is called the Graveyard Domain, which traps opponents inside a graveyard-looking area which makes its cursed technique even deadlier.

Essentially, the Graveyard Domain enhances the Deity’s cursed technique that sees opponents trapped inside a coffin with a countdown to escape before dying. Whereas the normal cursed technique can be escaped, the Graveyard Domain guarantees death once conditions are met. Despite this, it is still one of the weaker Domain Expansions in Jujut due to its one-dimensionality.

7) Coffin of the Iron Mountain

The Coffin of the Iron Mountain, one of the first Domain Expansions fans see used in Jujutsu Kaisen, is used by Jogo. He first uses it against Satoru Gojo, with the appearance resembling the interior of an active volcano, complete with molten rock and sweltering heat.

Jogo can manipulate said molten rock to launch at his opponents, as well as controlling the Earth within the domain and the temperature as well. While visually impressive and strong on paper, the only time it is seen in the series is when it is easily overpowered by Gojo’s domain, implying it to be fairly weak.

6) Deadly Sentencing

Deadly Sentencing is unique even amongst Jujutsu Kaisen’s inherently individualized Domain Expansions. While other domains have a can’t-miss clause that force all of the domain’s users attacks to hit their target, Hiromi Higuruma’s Deadly Sentencing instead forces those inside to play by its rules.

Essentially, the domain functions as a trial, with a shikigami called Judgeman presiding and Higuruma acting as the prosecutor.

The trial can end in three main ways, with the defendant being proven innocent and let go, guilty and having their cursed techniques or energy confiscated, or guilty and sentenced to death. While powerful, its convoluted rules and setup make it somewhat difficult to use in the heat of battle.

5) Chimera Shadow Garden

Chimera Shadow Garden is Megumi Fushiguro’s Domain Expansion, based on his Ten Shadows Technique. Despite being an incomplete domain, it is still incredibly powerful, filling the area with a black, all-encompassing liquid meant to symbolize shadows and darkness.

Megumi and his shikigami can merge with the shadows and use them to move, attack, dodge, or defend themselves while in the domain. Despite being incomplete, it is one of the most powerful and versatile domains in the series. As Megumi grows and perfects the domain, it has the potential to become one of the absolute best in the series.

4) Self-Embodiment of Perfection

Self-Embodiment of Perfection is the Domain Expansion of early-series protagonist Mahito. Considering the nature of Mahito’s cursed technique, it’s one of the most powerful Domain Expansions in the series, ensuring that Idle Transfiguration always hits the soul of its target.

The only weakness the domain is that it forces Mahito to touch the souls of all who entered, which results in him angering and being lashed out at by Sukuna. However, this is a very niche weakness which applies to a select few individuals, further emphasizing just how powerful this Jujutsu Kaisen Domain Expansion is.

3) Malevolent Shrine

Speaking of Sukuna, his Malevolent Shrine is one of the most enigmatic but certainly powerful Domain Expansions in the entire series. It takes on the appearance of a Buddhist shrine that has been demonically adorned with horns, teeth, skulls, and other similar imagery. Surrounding the shrine is a dark, watery area in an enclosed environment.

Malevolent Shrine’s true uniqueness comes in its ability to bypass the creation of a barrier, allowing Sukuna to manifest it in reality while still guaranteeing the sure-hit clause. This is compared to an artist drawing on thin air instead of a canvas, emphasizing the unique transcendental beauty and strength this Domain Expansion possesses in Jujutsu Kaisen.

2) Unlimited Void

Satoru Gojo’s Domain Expansion is called Unlimited Void, and is easily one of the most powerful and broken in Jujutsu Kaisen. The activation sees user and target brought inside the Limitless itself, which is a vast void full of information which overwhelms the target to the point of forced immobility.

It’s one of the most abstract and powerful domains in the series, emphasizing just how transcendental and omnipotent Satoru Gojo is. Not much more information is available on it beyond what’s said here, but even so, there is little doubt it ranks as one of the series’ strongest.

1) Idle Death Gamble

Zenthehollow CR: D.Gray-Man @zenthehollow For the Jujutsu Kaisen manga readers, here is a quick thread explaining Hakari's Domain Expansion For the Jujutsu Kaisen manga readers, here is a quick thread explaining Hakari's Domain Expansion https://t.co/BCPezjqvGB

The single strongest Domain Expansion within Jujutsu Kaisen is undoubtedly Kinji Hakari’s Idle Death Gamble. As the name would imply, the technique essentially sees Hakari gambling with his Cursed Energy, trying to hit a jackpot within the time limit. Upon hitting the jackpot, however, Hakari becomes the strongest character of the series.

The jackpot, which is what makes this Domain Expansion so powerful, allows Hakari infinite and overflowing Cursed Energy for four minutes and 11 seconds. His body reflexively performs Reverse Cursed Technique as a result, making him simultaneously incredibly overpowered and virtually unkillable for four minutes and 11 seconds.

Furthermore, Hakari can continuously perform Domain Expansion because of the infinite Cursed Energy it allows, letting him constantly hit the jackpot. Without the jackpot, Idle Death Gamble would be one of the weakest Domain Expansions in the series. However, what the jackpot allows Hakari to become and do undoubtedly solidifies Idle Death Gamble as the strongest current Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far