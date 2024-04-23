Jujutsu Kaisen revealed the location of Sukuna's Final Finger, and it's related to Yuji

The whole Jujutsu Kaisen story began because Yuji Itadori swallowed one of twenty Special Grade Cursed Objects. Specifically, to avoid being eaten by a Cursed Spirit, he ingested a finger belonging to the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

Thanks to a contract with Kenjaku, Sukuna's soul was divided into twenty fingers, allowing him to live on endlessly. These fingers would traverse the ages and due to their immense Cursed Energy (CE), couldn't be destroyed. Tokyo Jujutsu High came to possess six of them and stored them away, ranking them as Special Grade Cursed Objects.

But a series of unfortunate incidents led to Yuji coming into possession of one and as mentioned, ultimately swallowing it. As the story progresses, he ingested more of it but by the end, it seems that only nineteen have been accounted for. The twentieth finger's whereabouts were a mystery until now.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The location of Sukuna's Final Finger finally revealed

At the time of writing this article, an interesting development has come to light. As mentioned, up until the present, only nineteen of the twenty fingers had been accounted for. This led to multiple theories as to where it might be or in whose possession.

However, a confirmation received from an individual working with Jujutsu Kaisen reveals where the final finger is. The translator for chapter 236, alias Lightning, confirmed in chapter 257 that Yuji was born with Sukuna's finger sealed inside him.

This implies that there may have been a mix-up when translating chapter 257, wherein Sukuna explains Yuji's purpose to Uraume. If this is indeed the case, it would clear the confusion regarding the final finger and explain why Yuji was so physically dominant even before learning about CE.

Previously, there was tons of speculation regarding where the final finger might be. Sukuna believed that Gojo had it. Moreover, he mentioned so in chapter 222 following which Uraume offered him something else. It looked to be a Shinbutsu Mummy, seemingly the corpse of Tengen which held power similar to his final finger.

Then, chapter 251 revealed that Yuta Okkotsu/Rika had consumed Sukuna's final finger which enabled Yuta to use "Cleave". This came as quite a surprise to many and even to the Demon King himself.

However, despite all this, translator Lightning's confirmation that Yuji was born with the final finger, changes things. As mentioned, it is likely the reason for Yuji's physical dominance. Secondly, it also explains why his body was able to handle ingesting so many fingers. Thirdly, due to this lineage and now the final finger, Yuji having such explosive potential is justified.

Final Thoughts

One of Jujutsu Kaisen's translators stepping forth with such confirmation is quite significant. It fills in the gaps where uncertainty was brewing and was in turn affecting the flow of the story.

Moreover, a confirmation like this solidifies facts that were previously mere speculation. Yuji being born with Sukuna's final finger had always been a hotly debated topic.

But now, it is more certain why he possesses such formidable physical attributes and a frightening potential, possibly surpassing the Demon King's own.

