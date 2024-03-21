Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 spoilers: Sukuna vs. Kusakabe ends with a familiar character’s return

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 spoilers today were expected to reveal how Kusakabe fared against Sukuna and the alleged spoilers leaked recently did not disappoint. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 16.

In the previous chapter, Sukuna revealed that after Gojo, he was most excited to fight Maki. He was in awe of her Heavenly Restriction, as it was the antithesis of himself. However, he easily took Maki down with a Black Flash attack, forcing Kusakabe to step in.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 spoilers and raw scans show Sukuna Vs. Kusakabe coming to an end as Miguel arrives at the scene

Kusakabe's sword drawing in teh anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 spoilers, the chapter is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 26.”

The alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 spoilers begin with Kusakabe Using “New Shadow Style Simple Domain: Evening Moon Sword Drawing.” Sukuna who can send slashes flying, wonders why Kusakabe would choose a seemingly futile road to counter his attacks. He attacks Kusakabe, who easily parries the slashes with his Katana.

A monologue from Kusakabe reveals that while Simple Domain can be used against a Domain Expansion to eliminate its Sure-Hit effect, It does not nullify the Cursed Technique itself. However, even though it’s simple, it's still a Domain. Inside this Domain, Kusakabe’s Cursed Energy output is amplified while Sukuna’s CT gets weaker.

Kusakabe has been evading Sukuna’s attacks by reading his movements through pure instincts, noticing the surges or “sparks” of CE. The Simple Domain makes that easier as well.

However, while he dodges an array of stacks, he is hit by a slash. He realizes that Sukuna can employ his CT with absolutely no movement at all.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 spoilers shows another flashback of Gojo, Nanami, and Mei Mei talking about Kusakabe.

Gojo commended Kusakabe’s Simple Domain, which the Grade-1 Sorcerer can cast without a Binding Vow. Usually, Simple Domain requires a Vow, such as Miwa’s vow to keep both of her feet rooted to the ground for the duration of the Domain’s activation.

Mei Mei said that while others use their Sword Drawing to lure their opponents within the range of attack, Kusakabe extends the range of his Simple Domain and gets the opponent inside the range. Thus, he can attack whoever enters his domain automatically, even if they are a motionless target.

According to the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 spoilers, Kusakabe senses that Sukuna is about to use the World-Cutting slash and expand the range of his Simple Domain.

He attacks Sukuna with a barrage of cuts with his katana. In the flashback, Nanami commented that while no one can block Kusakabe’s barrage attack, someone like Gojo wouldn’t need to block it at all.

Miguel as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie (Image via MAPPA)

Kusakabe’s katana breaks, but he simply switches to physically attacking Sukuna. He remembers Yaga and realizes that while his principal is dead and will not be criticizing him, he still can’t run from this fight because children have put their lives on the line.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 spoilers then reveal that the main reason why everyone thinks Kusakabe is the strongest Grade-1 sorcerer is because he is too kind.

Kusakabe used “Hazy Moon”, which uses his CE to firm the broken part of his katana. However, Sukuna easily catches the sword, understanding that Kusakabe aimed at his heart which has already been damaged by Maki. The next page of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 spoilers shows Kusakabe lying prone on the ground with two large slashes across his chest.

Ui Ui arrives to carry Kusakabe off, but Sukuna has been lying in wait and accosts the boy. Just as he's about to kill Ui Ui, Miguel arrives at the scene and rescues the boy.

However, Sukuna fails to recognize Miguel. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 spoilers do not reveal whether there will be a break next week.

