Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 spoilers: Yuji gets his true awakening as he attacks Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 spoilers were released on Thursday, April 4. As per the spoilers, the tables once more turned in Ryomen Sukuna's favor. The official translation will be released on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12 am JST in Sheuisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 16.

Fans witnessed yet another moment of despair in the previous chapter. Miguel and Larue seemed to be a ray of hope for the Jujutsu High sorcerers. Even Yuji, Choso, and Maki tagged back into the fight. However, Sukuna is the Demon King for a reason and stunned everyone with a second Black Flash on Larue.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 spoilers

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 spoilers begin with a little flashback centering around Gojo Satoru. From the looks of it, he is teaching his students about Black Flash. They assume that he can intentionally use the technique at will. This assumption is made due to him possessing the famous Six Eyes.

However, he corrects them by replying that he cannot. He does accept imbuing his physical attacks with Cursed Energy (CE), but connecting a Black Flash depends on luck. Gojo compares himself to Kento Nanami, stating that the latter's record of Black Flash usage is greater, but in terms of total times, Gojo would win.

Then, as the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 spoilers transition to the present, Gege Akutami cleverly drops a note that speaks of Yuji surpassing Gojo in overall Black Flash hits.

Nonethless, Miguel realizes that the situation has changed. Alongside, Yuji wonders if Sukuna's Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) has restored, while Choso understands why Miguel and Larue have shown up.

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Quickly following up, Yuji attempts to trap Sukuna using a railing, while Choso fires another Supernova at him. Sukuna, however, brushes the boy aside and easily dodges. Maki joins in and stabs the Demon King, but the latter grips her sword and surprises her with another Black Flash, his third, and her second time enduring it.

Reeling from the impact, Maki notices that the power behind Sukuna's slashes have grown once more. The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 spoilers show the King of Curses sending slashes at Choso, who dodges. But another set of slashes are en route as he fails to notice Sukuna already creeping up behind him.

The second bout of slashes are seemingly a decoy as Sukuna slams Choso into a wall and swings at him with another Black Flash. Fortunately, Choso blocks it somewhat with his Blood Manipulation, trapping Sukuna's hand in the process. This leaves just enough time for Yuji to land a powerful hit to Sukuna's face.

Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 spoilers then show Choso revealing to Sukuna that no amount of Black Flashes will suffice. Once Yuji gets going, every hit on him by Yuji will weaken his CE output and his control on Megumi's soul. The panel shifts briefly to Larue and Miguel, the latter asking Larue to retreat, only to be met with refusal as they still needed to do something.

Back in the fight, Yuji swings at Sukuna, who attempts to slam him into the ground, but is instantly hit with Piercing Blood. The Demon King's efforts to shrug Yuji off are futile as the teen has now entered "The Zone". He gets a feeling similar to what Mahito felt when Yuji was about to use Black Flash.

Suddenly, Sukuna is rendered immobile - the reason being Larue. His CT is not just an invisible hand - rather, once that hand has connected with someone, it can grab onto their consciousness too. Completely open, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 spoilers conclude with Yuji landing a huge sparking Black Flash on Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break next week. From the looks of things, Yuji is due for an awakening. However, fans will have to wait a little to find out more about the same.

Related links:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen: Ryomen Sukuna's Cursed Technique, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen: What is Choso's Cursed Technique? His Blood Manipulation explained