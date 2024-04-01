Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 is set to release on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the series seemingly teasing a major comeback for Ryomen Sukuna following him landing his second Black Flash, it’s unclear if Maki, Yuji, Choso, and Miguel will have the strength to take him down for good.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 should have some basic spoilers coming later in the week as the release date draws nearer. But with the spoiler process for creator Gege Akutami’s original manga series in danger (as are several others), this process is liable to stop at any time, including this week.

Fans at least know when Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 is set to release, thanks to official information from Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: Release date and time

Sukuna is likely to mount a comeback in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 is, at the time of this article’s writing, slated for an official release date and time of Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). Likewise, the series’ exact local release date time will differ from region to region. The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Sunday, April 7, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, April 8, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, April 8, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: Where to read

The latest Black Flash is one which could spell doom for Yuji and co in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Shueisha’s official MANGA Plus platform is the best way to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 since doing so supports the official release. Other means of reading that support the official release include Viz Media’s website and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Buying the corresponding compilation volume which contains chapter 256 is also an option once it is officially released.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 began with Miguel and Larue having saved Ui Ui and Kusakabe. A flashback then begins showing Yuta and Larue asking Miguel to fight Sukuna with them. Yuta explains that when Sukuna is tired from his battle with Gojo (if Gojo loses) he'll be easy to deal with. Miguel still isn’t convinced, prompting Larue to speak with him alone. He reminds Miguel of their time with Geto, saying they should mourn him by fighting Sukuna.

Miguel agrees, but says he’ll only do it if Gojo and Yuta lose and Sukuna can no longer use his Domain Expansion, and if Larue fights with him. Returning to the present, they begin their fight against Sukuna. Larue’s Cursed Technique is Heart Catch, allowing him to wield a virtual hand that can be replicated indefinitely but returns a tenth of its damage to Larue. Miguel’s Cursed Technique is called Prayer Song, using his body’s beat to drive away curses and strengthen his physical abilities.

A brief flashback further explaining Miguel’s Cursed Technique plays out, with his natural physical abilities emphasized as a key part of his strength. In the present, Choso returns to the fight, followed by Yuji. It is confirmed that Sukuna needs to use a hand sign when activating the World Bisecting Slash, prompting Maki to return by cutting off his two left arms. The chapter ends with Sukuna hitting Larue with a second Black Flash, and the narrator teasing him having regained something likewise.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: What to expect (speculative)

With Sukuna seemingly having regained something heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256, the King of Curses may begin mounting a major comeback. Likewise, if he can heal himself by regaining the Reverse Cursed Technique, he’ll be almost impossible to kill.

However, chapter 256 could also see Miguel and co receive a boon with the arrival of Kinji Hakari. While he was last shown to be fighting Uraume, Gege may go back to the fight once teasing Hakari’s full victory by having him appear against Sukuna. It’s equally possible, and even somewhat likely, that perspective fully shifts to Hakari versus Uraume in the coming release.

