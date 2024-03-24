Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254: Sukuna defeats Kusakabe as Miguel steps in

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 was officially released this weekend on March 24, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Jujutsu Tech’s efforts against Ryomen Sukuna. Likewise, this issue was an especially anticipated one with Atsuya Kusakabe, seemingly set to take on Sukuna as the last man currently standing in the ongoing fight.

Unsurprisingly, this fight comprised the majority of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254’s events, but did come to a full end prior to the conclusion of this latest release of the series. With this ending came the unexpected appearance of a character whom fans haven’t seen for quite some time.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 brings back a 0 character without warning

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254: Kusakabe Kaisen begins

Kusakabe begins his fight against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 began with Kusakabe entering his New Shadow Style: Simple Domain stance, using the Evening Moon Sword Drawing technique. Sukuna questioned his choice to use a sword drawing technique against someone whose Cursed Technique utilizes slashes. He then added that as an Anti-Domain and Anti-Barrier technique, a Simple Domain is able to negate a sure-hit effect, but not the Cursed Technique itself.

Sukuna then adds that no matter how simple it is, a domain is still a domain. He then raised a hand in preparation for the fight, while Kusakabe prepared to attack. He also explained that within his Simple Domain, his Cursed Energy output will get a boost, while the power of Sukuna’s abilities will weaken somewhat.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 then sees Kusakabe claim he’s much happier about incorporating his own original programming into his Simple Domain. This allows him to automatically intercept anything that enters his domain. Sukuna comments on how Kusakabe’s reaction time is good while he explains this. Kusakabe then says that he can more or less read Sukuna’s slashes by focusing on his movements and/or his Cursed Energy sparks.

Sukuna is seemingly impressed with Kusakabe in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Kusakabe then blocks another attack, seemingly shocked by its arrival. This is revealed to be a result of Sukuna activating his Cursed Technique without moving a muscle. Sukuna then asked Kusakabe to guess what was next, which he deduced was the World Bisecting Slash. This prompted a flashback where Mei Mei and Kento Nanami each expanded on their previous praise for Kusakabe.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 saw Mei Mei say his raw strength is below hers or Nanami’s, while Nanami said it’s less that he visualizes Kusakabe winning fights, and more so that it’s hard to imagine him losing. He mentions that his mastery of the sword, technique variations, utilization of barrier techniques, and an abundance of jujutsu knowledge all serve as a foundation for his greatest strength: analytical ability and the power of reasoning.

Mei Mei adds that he’s a veritable Swiss Army knife, the kind of sorcerer she’d pick to bring to a deserted island. Satoru Gojo then appears, commenting on how Kusakabe’s Simple Domain is an ace in the hole in its own way since he doesn’t need to make a Binding Vow to use it. He also says that the range on Kusakabe’s Simple Domain is another major boon to his strengths.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254: Sukuna’s victory…?

Expand Tweet

Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 returns to the present as Kusakabe ups the range of his Simple Domain to stop Sukuna from charging up Cursed Energy and expanding his Cursed Technique’s target. This leads into another brief flashback, where Mei Mei explains that while the New Shadow Style’s sword draw is a counter-technique used to draw opponents in, Kusakabe can force opponents in by expanding his Simple Domain’s range.

Mei Mei adds that when combined with his being (Kusakabe) able to automatically intercept anyone within his Simple Domain, adding that someone like Kusakabe is not to be taken lightly. This prompts a return to the present, where Kusakabe is launching a flurry of attacks on Sukuna. A brief single-panel flashback sees Nanami further Mei Mei’s comments, saying he doesn’t know of a single person who can evade that attack of Kusakabe’s.

However, in the present, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 sees Kusakabe’s sword break. This prompts him to take off his overcoat and begin using his fists to fight Sukuna, seemingly maintaining his Simple Domain and its automatic attacks while doing so. Kusakabe even launches Sukuna with an attack, and questions why he’s trying so hard as he catches up to and locks up with him again.

Kusakabe deduces that Masamichi Yaga is to blame, or more specifically it’s because Yaga isn’t alive anymore. This causes Kusakabe to only think of what Yaga would say to him if he were alive, adding that he doubts Yaga would ridicule him if he avoided putting his life on the line and didn’t fight. He also says that Yaga wouldn’t stop him from seeing his little sister and Takeru either, adding that he may look a little sad because they wouldn’t be able to fight at each other’s side.

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 sees Mei Mei, Gojo, and Nanami all say that the biggest reason they’d pick Kusakabe is that no one can deny his intellectual integrity, with all three saying he’s a kind person. This prompts a return to the present, where Kusakabe is doing a pose very similar to Gojo’s “honored one” stance as he tells himself not to get in his head right now.

Kusakabe adds that he needs to fight with his life on the line since all of the kids did also and he’s the adult here. He then picks up his broken sword and uses the New Shadow Style: Moonlight Veil technique, seemingly applying Cursed Energy to the broken blade to materialize the rest of it. However, Sukuna blocks the attack while commenting on how transparent it was that Kusakabe would aim for his damaged heart.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 then cuts to Kusakabe lying on the floor with two huge slashes on his chest. Ui Ui then appears to teleport him back to Shoko Ieiri, but Sukuna comes behind Ui Ui while calling him bothersome. However, the next panel sees Ui Ui disappear, with Sukuna’s attack instead hitting the ground. He comments on a new face, as it’s revealed that Miguel has appeared and saved Ui Ui as the chapter ends.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254: In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, chapter 254 serves as an exciting installment that handles the Kusakabe versus Sukuna conflict extremely well. While it was always clear Kusakabe wouldn’t defeat Sukuna, the issue did a great job of building up Kusakabe in the process of this loss, especially thanks to flashbacks of Mei Mei, Nanami, and Gojo discussing him.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 does seemingly upset fans with the appearance of Miguel, who are worried that the next chapter will essentially be a repeat with him in Kusakabe’s place. While this is purely speculative at the time publishing this article, it is nevertheless a legitimate concern given how the Sukuna fight has progressed so far.

Related links

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 highlights

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 highlights

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Gege's own words may confirm Kusakabe's imminent death, explained

Who is Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen? Yuta's mentor, explained

What is Simple Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen? Kusakabe's biggest strength explained