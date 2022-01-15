What are anti-domain techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen?

In the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, Domain Expansion is considered one of the most powerful weapons in a sorcerer’s arsenal. One of the first things we learn about Domain Expansion in the series is that within a sorcerer’s domain, their cursed techniques are guaranteed to hit.

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga ahead.

It's the most feasible way for someone to defend against a jujutsu sorcerer’s attack within their domain (except casting their own domain) and even then, the move only works if their domain is superior to the one already cast. This is best shown in the fight between Gojo Satoru and Jogo when the latter attempts to ambush and kill Gojo.

As the series progresses, we find out that there are other techniques that, if mastered, can protect jujutsu users from the cursed techniques imbued in a caster’s domain. With Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 171 showing a fantastic implementation of such techniques during a high-stakes fight, Let us look at some of these anti-domain techniques.

Countermeasures against Domain Expansions in Jujutsu Kaisen

Simple Domain

Simple Domain was first introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen during the Kyoto Goodwill Exchange Event arc. Kasumi Miwa used her New Shadow Style: Simple Domain, first while attempting to intercept Itadori Yuuji, and later on, against Zen’in Maki.

"During the Heian Era, Sadatsuna Ashiya created a certain technique.



...This is used to protect oneself from a Domain Expansion. It is known as the "domain for the weak."



Simple Domain is an anti-domain technique first developed by Sadatsuna Ashiya during the Heian era, “a domain for the weak” meant to protect his followers from curse-users and powerful cursed spirits capable of using Domain Expansion. It is a barrier technique cast around the user, which neutralizes the sure-hit effect of the opponent’s cursed techniques, even while within their domain.

Domain Amplification

Similar to the Simple Domain, Domain Amplification nullifies any cursed technique that it comes into contact with. However, unlike a stationary barrier, Domain Amplification behaves more like a fluid layer of domain around the user. In a way, it is almost similar to Gojo’s Infinity, which makes it even more ironic that the first time the technique was used in Jujutsu Kaisen was to neutralize Gojo’s Infinity.

One problem with Domain Amplification is that the user cannot activate their cursed technique while using Domain Amplification. This is because Domain Amplification is basically a domain which hasn’t been imbued with a cursed technique.

Notable use of anti-domain techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen

Kokichi against Mahito and Jogo and Hanami against Gojo Satoru (Shibuya Incident arc)

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the first instance showing a sorcerer using Simple Domain being used to neutralize a Domain Expansion is surprisingly underrated. Kyoto Jujutsu High’s Kokichi Muta, the real person controlling Mechamaru, was able to learn Simple Domain by observing Miwa’s technique.

Due to his Heavenly Restriction, Kokichi was unable to cast Simple Domain directly but could imbue mechanical tubes with the Simple Domain cursed technique, which he used in his fight against Mahito when the curse trapped Kokichi, along with his Mechamaru body within his domain, Self-Embodiment of Perfection.

More well-known among Jujutsu Kaisen manga fans is Jogo and Hanami’s use of anti-domain technique against Gojo during their mission to seal him inside the Prison Realm. One of the biggest obstacles in subduing Gojo was his Infinity, which protected him from any or all attacks. While Simple Domain would protect the curses when drawn into Gojo’s domain, it would be completely ineffective against Infinity.

However, using Domain Amplification, Jogo and Hanami could nullify Infinity as it neutralizes any cursed technique it comes into contact with, Gojo being no exception. What Jogo and Hanami had forgotten to take into account however, was that a Domain Amplification can be overwhelmed by increased output of cursed technique, and that they would be unable to defend themselves from Gojo’s attacks during their own cursed techniques.

Reggie Star against Fushiguro Megumi (Tokyo No. 1 colony)

The latest chapter of the Culling Game arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, chapter 171 shows the most flamboyant use of Simple Domain in the series yet. Reggie Star casts Hollow Wicker Basket, a prototype of the New Shadow Style: Simple Domain, to counter Fushiguro Megumi’s domain, Chimera Shadow Garden. To Reggie’s shock, the Simple Domain proves ineffective against Megumi’s domain.

The reason for this is that Simple Domains, unlike Domain Amplification, cannot directly counter the cursed technique of the domain, rather interfering with the barrier technique of the Domain Expansion to nullify the sure-hit effect. Megumi’s domain, being incomplete, does not have a barrier at all, making Reggie's Simple Domain useless. Chapter 171 states that in its current form, Chimera Shadow Garden is simply an extension of the Ten Shadows technique, amplified to run at almost 120% of its original potential.

Final thoughts

As the Jujutsu Kaisen manga progresses, more new information regarding Domain Expansions are being revealed, which also affects the efficiency of anti-domain techniques. The sure-kill and sure-hit effects of domains become especially relevant, with the absence of the sure-kill element in Higuruma’s Domain Expansion, and the sure-hit effect being missing in Megumi’s incomplete domain.

Even more mysterious is Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine, the only Domain Expansion in the Jujutsu Kaisen series that does not seem to have or require a barrier technique to create a complete physical manifestation.

