5 strongest female characters in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series at the moment, and the recent Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie was the highest grossing movie in Japan last year. The series is also quite popular for the characters and its designs. It features strong female characters who are proof that shonen animanga series are improving their quality of writing.

So, let's take a look at five of the strongest female characters in season 1 of the series.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the author.

Nobara Kugisaki is one of the strongest female characters in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1

5) Kasumi Miwa

Kasumi Miwa might not be the strongest, but she is one of the most hard-working characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. A second year student from Kyoto Jujutsu High, she is a big fan of powerful sorcerers like Gojo Satoru. She is aware of her weaknesses and hates the fact that she’s not as strong as the rest of her classmates, but she continues to work hard to become a stronger sorcerer. Unlike her classmates, she is down to earth, far more approachable and kind-hearted.

4) Shoko Ieiri

This character in Jujutsu Kaisen received very little screen time in the first season. She is a doctor, and since her cursed energy isn't really suited for combat, she uses it to treat patients. She is one of the few people who is capable of performing the Reverse Cursed Technique that is used to heal others. Even though she's not the strongest, Shoko is an important character in the series as there are very few who can diagnose and heal like she does.

3) Nobara Kugisaki

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen's fan favorites, Nobara Kugisaki is a grade 3 sorcerer, studying in Tokyo Jujutsu High. She is being trained by Gojo and is a classmate to both Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori. She is extremely confident in her abilities and isn’t the type to back down from a challenge. Her bravado is certainly not misplaced as her cursed technique is quite powerful in combat; it allows her to hammer nails cloaked in cursed energy towards enemies at high speeds. She has precision and the mental toughness to think clearly even in situations that could overwhelm a person.

2) Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen is a character that can keep up with some of the strongest students in Tokyo Jujutsu High despite lacking cursed energy. She uses weapons that have cursed energy in them, and uses special glasses to see the curses. Her physical abilities are almost just as good as Itadori’s, and when combined with her high intellect, they make her quite a capable sorcerer. She is extremely strong, quick and agile while fighting. She’s a grade 4 sorcerer but that is only due to the fact that her family has been causing issues by interfering in her matters in Jujutsu High. She is capable of exorcizing grade 2 curses, which speaks about her true strength.

1) Utahime Iori

Machi Komacineマチ゠コマチネ @DonotPursueLuBu Im not gonna lie i really like Utahime Iori alot she is quite cute and has quite an adorable personality for one of the older characters in the series her relationship with Gojo senpai is one of my favorite things about JuJutsu Kaizen so far its just a lot of fun~ Im not gonna lie i really like Utahime Iori alot she is quite cute and has quite an adorable personality for one of the older characters in the series her relationship with Gojo senpai is one of my favorite things about JuJutsu Kaizen so far its just a lot of fun~ https://t.co/1UR1WPiMWU

Utahime is a character in Jujutsu Kaisen whose abilities have not been revealed in the series; however, she is said to be a semi grade 1 sorcerer. A student advisor and teacher at Kyoto Jujutsu High, she has known Gojo for over a decade. She is someone who is quite calm, but can get quite annoyed easily if someone tries. Her abilities, though not revealed, are said to involve singing. This could be a possible variation of speech curse.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia