Who is Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen? Yuta's mentor, explained

Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was an interesting character who made a cameo during the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons. Siding with Suguru Geto, he was seen engaging and keeping Gojo Satoru busy while the former was at Jujutsu High for Yuta Okkotsu.

After that, not a trace of the African sorcerer was seen. But judging by the chapter 254 spoilers, that fact could very well change. The one who took the prodigy Yuta under his wing is quite an intriguing character known for weaving Black Rope, the cursed tool, and his high endurance on the battlefield.

Who is Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Viewers first see Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as part of Geto's cohort of sorcerers. Initially, he was one of Geto's commanders who wished to see him become king. He was tasked with keeping Gojo busy while the other half of the plan was carried out.

He had a strong sense of loyalty towards Geto, willing to take on the strongest sorcerer as well. However, once he received news of Suguru's death, he withdrew. Despite being nervous about facing such a powerful opponent, Miguel had a brave face and appeared calm and confident, prompting praise from Gojo himself.

Relationship with Yuta

Following the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons, Miguel stepped back when he heard what had happened. However, he was approached by Gojo, who compelled the sorcerer to take Yuta under his wing. Thus, the pair returned to his homeland, Kenya, where the boy's training began.

Due to this, Miguel developed a dislike for Gojo. After their encounter, he had no desire to ever see the white-haired sorcerer again. But on the flip side, he seemingly got along quite well with Yuta. His training of Yuta turned out to be highly effective, judging by the former's combat prowess.

Threat to Gojo

Out of Geto's followers, Miguel was the best suited to fight Gojo, and with good reason. As seen in the movie, he was skilled in hand-to-hand combat, able to fight on par with Gojo. Next, he possesses a great reserve of Cursed Energy and the ability to harden his body by manipulating it to absorb hits.

Miguel's Cursed Energy control is further proven by the results of Yuta's training. His knowledge of how to manipulate cursed energy helped Yuta gain an advanced understanding as well.

Most importantly, Miguel's Cursed Tool was the Black Rope. It had taken his sorcerer family generations to weave. Black Rope possesses a Cursed Technique capable of disrupting and canceling out the effects of other Cursed Techniques it touches. However, the rope burns away the more it is used.

His fight with Gojo forced him to use up all of it. Since his clan in Africa could not weave another, it was gone forever. This later became an obstacle when Gojo was sealed, and Black Rope was one of two items that could free him.

Final Thoughts

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 have dropped, and most of the chapter focuses on Atsuya Kusakabe taking on Ryomen Sukuna as the last man standing. Despite having no Cursed Technique, he puts up an impressive fight.

But the Demon King proves too mighty once again. He manages to severely damage the swordsman and even corners Ui Ui, who has been carrying away the injured. Just as he is about to land a blow on the boy, Miguel arrives and rescues Ui Ui. The upcoming chapter might feature an interesting matchup: Sukuna vs Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen? Stay tuned for more updates.

