Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Atsuya Kusakabe stand a chance against Sukuna? His powers and abilities, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 set up an unlikely bout that took nearly everyone by surprise. The stage had been set for Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori to do some serious damage to Ryomen Sukuna, and they did. But the Demon King found a way to brush off the pair.

Next, it was Maki Zenin's turn, another wildcard and seemingly, the last hope for the Jujutsu High sorcerers. She put up a good fight, managing to actually push Sukuna back for once. However, a sudden Black Flash surprised her and rendered her unable to continue.

Presently, Atsuya Kusakabe stands against Sukuna and the merger. The one who almost always ran from battles must now face the biggest fight of his life. Does he stand a chance?

Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Kusakabe stand up to the King of Curses?

Atsuya Kusakabe defending Utahime, Miwa and Nishimiya (Image via MAPPA)

To answer simply, all things considered, Atsuya Kusakabe does stand a fighting chance against Sukuna. What's odd is that he has no Cursed Technique, but that does not seem to slow him down. His expertise with a blade coupled with his New Shadow Style can give even the best swordsmen a run for their money.

Kusakabe also has quite a large Cursed Energy reserve. He expends it on his anti-Domain Techniques, as seen several times throughout the series. For instance, he jumped to the rescue when Kenjaku launched a Maximum: Uzumaki at Miwa and blocked it.

During the Shibuya Arc, further displaying his sword skills, he used Batto Sword Drawing to quickly dispatch two sorcerers from Kenjaku's cohort. Lastly, in chapter 253, Kusakabe used Kento Nanami's blade, which had its 7:3 ratio technique imbued in it, to attack Sukuna. This serves as an example of his versatility.

Kusakabe also possesses another technique named Evening Moon Sword Drawing. The stance of the technique is different from that of Batto Sword Drawing. However, the extent of its capabilities is unknown since he was interrupted during the one time he was preparing to use it.

Atsuya Kusakabe in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Anti-Domain Techniques aside, as mentioned, Kusakabe possesses a large Cursed Energy reserve and is thus capable of long-drawn fights. Again, be it experience over the years or something internal, Kusakabe also has a keen eye for gauging his opponent's strength and recognizing someone's grade/level instantly.

Finally, a lack of Cursed Technique pushed Kusakabe to hone his physical capabilities, which is what he relies on in battle. He has incredible physical prowess and keeps up in hand-to-hand combat as well.

All of these reasons combined give him a fighting chance against Sukuna and also likely form the basis of Mei Mei, Nanami, and Gojo, calling him the strongest Grade 1 Sorcerer.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253's curveball pits Kusakabe against Sukuna and greatly adds to the hype and anticipation of the next chapter. This is probably the oddest but the most interesting face-off so far. Sukuna did not consider the swordsman a threat, but maybe Kusakabe could force a rethink.

All the other sorcerers remain incapacitated at the moment. Yuta has been taken away, likely to Shoko Ieiri. Maki must be gathering her bearings after enduring a Black Flash head-on. Yuji is attempting to heal himself quickly to rejoin the fight. The only available sorcerer is Kinji Hakari, but he is occupied with Uraume.

Unless Shoko pulls off a miracle and Gojo returns or at least Yuta takes the stage again, the fate of the world rests on Kusakabe's shoulders. However, this time, he has a reason to get serious and who knows what a serious Kusakabe can do.

