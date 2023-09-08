Every Jujutsu Kaisen Grade-1 sorcerer, ranked weakest to strongest

Jujutsu Kaisen Grade 1 sorcerers are one of the top defenders against the evil forces threatening their world. This esteemed rank signifies their exceptional mastery of jujutsu techniques and combat skills, making them capable of facing the most formidable Cursed Spirits.
It's worth noting that even though Grade 1 is a highly prestigious rank, there are two higher levels: Special Grade 1 and Special Grade. These upper echelons are reserved for only the most extraordinary sorcerers and the most dangerous adversaries, highlighting the escalating danger and power within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.
The sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen are ranked based on their power levels. While all Jujutsu Kaisen Grade 1 sorcerers possess formidable abilities to defeat powerful cursed spirits, their strengths vary. Here's a list that ranks these sorcerers from weakest to strongest.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.
Jujutsu Kaisen Grade 1 sorcerers, ranked by their power level
5) Atsuya Kusakabe
Kusakabe, the leader of the second-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High, is a proficient swordsman and jujutsu user. While he doesn't possess an innate technique, his expertise lies in his mastery of the New Shadow Style.
He achieved the rank of grade 1 sorcerer through his mastery of the katana and exceptional swordsmanship. His signature move is Batto Sword Drawing. This unique style enables him to swiftly and effectively eliminate cursed spirits. However, he is not yet powerful enough to contend with Special Grade cursed spirits.
4) Mei Mei
Mei Mei, a Grade 1 sorcerer from the Jujutsu Kaisen world, possesses great wealth, intelligence, and combat skills. With her substantial financial resources as a wealthy heiress, she supports her jujutsu pursuits and accumulates an impressive collection of cursed tools and knowledge.
Mei Mei possesses formidable abilities, although not at the absolute highest level. She excels in close-range combat and displays exceptional precision and agility when wielding her massive axe. Her skills make her a swift and strategic opponent.
Mei Mei possesses extraordinary control over cursed energy, allowing her to surpass the limitations of physical strength. One of the her innate abilities, known as Black Bird Manipulation, may appear unassuming at first glance. However, with her signature move, Bird Strike, she can channel cursed energy into a bird that sacrifices itself to deliver a devastating and decisive blow. Only Gojo has endured this technique, showcasing its exceptional power in cursed energy manipulation.
3) Aoi Todo
Aoi Todo, a powerful Grade 1 sorcerer in the Jujutsu Kaisen world, is known for his incredible physical strength and combat skills. Utilizing his unique Boogie Woogie technique, he can instantly switch positions with his opponents, making him an extremely versatile fighter. With such exceptional power, Todo stands among the Grade 1 sorcerers in the Jujutsu Kaisen series and the manga.
Although his reckless and impulsive nature can sometimes be a drawback, he possesses an immense amount of cursed energy that greatly benefits team battles. In one-on-one situations, however, the effectiveness of his innate technique is somewhat limited. Nevertheless, his extraordinary strength and combat prowess compensate for this limitation, enabling him to overpower formidable curses through sheer force.
2) Kento Nanami
Kento Nanami, a former salaryman who has returned to the world of jujutsu, is highly respected as a Grade 1 sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen, known for his deep knowledge and exceptional combat skills. With his impressive Ratio Technique, he can effortlessly divide opponents into ten pieces, demonstrating his unmatched mastery of jujutsu.
Nanami possesses incredible cursed energy, making him one of the most formidable characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. He has showcased his impressive combat skills when facing off against Mahito, a powerful Special Grade Cursed Spirit. Although Nanami usually wields a Blunt Sword, he is also highly skilled at hand-to-hand combat and can overpower his opponents without needing any weapons.
Despite his reliance on an unconventional weapon and the necessity for precision, Nanami's extensive experience, Binding Vows, and formidable techniques make him an invaluable asset to Jujutsu High.
1) Masamichi Yaga
Masamichi Yaga, the head of Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College and a highly skilled Grade 1 sorcerer in the Jujutsu Kaisen world, is an expert in cursed puppetry. His mastery in creating and controlling these eerie constructs, including the infamous Disaster Curse: Mahito, sets him apart as the foremost practitioner of puppet jujutsu.
Yaga is adept at utilizing various jujutsu techniques, including manipulating Cursed Corpses and Cursed Tools and the rare Reverse Cursed Technique. His mastery in combat is apparent through his swift ability to devise strategic plans, demonstrating his tactical brilliance.
Despite his expertise, Yaga's physical fragility leaves him vulnerable to injury, relying on his puppet creations for battle. Additionally, his trusting nature can occasionally result in betrayal. Despite being a Jujutsu Kaisen Grade-1 sorcerer, he lacks the extensive experience of some of his peers.
In Summation
Grade 1 sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen are highly skilled defenders against dark forces. However, there are even more powerful sorcerers above them known as Special Grade 1 and Special Grade sorcerers.
Each Grade 1 sorcerer possesses their unique abilities and strengths. For example, we see that Kusakabe has mastered the art of wielding a katana, while Mei Mei relies on her combat skills backed by wealth. Aoi Todo's Boogie Woogie technique grants him versatility, while Kento Nanami effortlessly divides his foes using his Ratio Technique. Masamichi Yaga may lack physical strength but excels in puppetry.
Despite their differences, all Grade 1 sorcerers are considered vital protectors against cursed spirits in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.