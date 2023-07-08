Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule: All episodes & when they arrive

The internet is ablaze with excitement following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Fans are excited for the rest of the season after the first episode, which showed Gojo's youth as well as Geto and other characters. Additionally, the season's premiere episode received an average of 8.2 out of 10 ratings on IMDb shortly after it aired, demonstrating the season's strong fan base.

However, many people are interested in the season's release schedule and the number of episodes it will contain. The list of episodes and information on when the new episodes will be released for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is available below for fans to peruse.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 was released on July 6, 2023, as stated below. The anime season is reported to feature 23 episodes.

Date Episode Number Release Timing (JST/EST/BST/IST) 6 July 2023 Episode 1 (Released) 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 13 July 2023 Episode 2 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 20 July 2023 Episode 3 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 27 July 2023 Episode 4 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 3 August 2023 Episode 5 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 31 August 2023 Episode 6 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 7 September 2023 Episode 7 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 14 September 2023 Episode 8 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 21 September 2023 Episode 9 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 28 September 2023 Episode 10 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 5 October 2023 Episode 11 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 12 October 2023 Episode 12 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 19 October 2023 Episode 13 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 26 October 2023 Episode 14 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 2 November 2023 Episode 15 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 9 November 2023 Episode 16 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 16 November 2023 Episode 17 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 23 November 2023 Episode 18 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 30 November 2023 Episode 19 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 7 December 2023 Episode 20 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 14 December 2023 Episode 21 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 21 December 2023 Episode 22 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26 28 December 2023 Episode 23 23:56/10:56/15:56/20:26

The first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was released on July 6, 2023. The above table summarizes the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule. The date and time, however, are subject to change if the studio announces them in the near future.

The first season of the anime consisted of 24 episodes that covered over four arc stories, which are 64 chapters of the well-known Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga. The four arcs covered in the first season were the Fearsome Womb Arc, the Vs. Mahito Arc, the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc, and the Death Painting Arc.

Now, with the start of season 2, it is expected to cover Gojo's Past arc as well as the infamous Shibuya Incident arc. These arcs span 15 and 58 chapters, respectively, for a total of 73 chapters.

According to reports, Gojo's Past arc will be adapted into five episodes, covering all of the chapters of Hidden Inventory and Premature Death, with the sixth episode beginning the Shibuya Incident arc and continuing to adapt the remaining episodes. However, the fandom can see above that the sixth episode is scheduled for August 31, 2023, following episode 5, which will air on August 3, 2023.

This is because Season 2 will take a break following the conclusion of the first cour. Thus, for the first two weeks, on August 10 and 17, the fandom will receive recaps of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie and the Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 recap. After the screening of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 recap, there will be a one-week break, and the second cour of the season will return on August 31 with the Shibuya Incident arc.

As for the times of the episode releases, they will occur every Thursday at 11:56 p.m. JST (conversion for other time zones is provided in the table above) and will be accessible on a variety of streaming services.

In Japan, the episodes will be available on several streaming platforms, including ABEMA, DMM TV, d Anime Store, Disney Plus, and Prime Video. International audiences can watch it on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, and Netflix in selected areas.

What can fans expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

As the Gojo's Past and Shibuya Incident arc will be featured in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans will first witness Gojo's past when he was in his second year of Jujutsu High. Additionally, it will be revealed that he and Geto were given two missions by Tengen Sama. Not only that, but viewers will be able to see Gojo and Geto's relationship.

The season will also witness some new characters being introduced to the audience. Since the season will have two cours, the second one will feature the Shibuya Incident arc, which will see Mahito and Pseudo-Geto forge an alliance between cursed spirits and curse users. As a result, they will finally make their move to seal Satoru Gojo. With that, the fandom is genuinely excited for the season.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Episode breakdown archive in chronological order

Episode 1- Hidden Inventory

Episode 2- Hidden Inventory 2 (To be released on 13 July 2023)

Stay tuned for more Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

