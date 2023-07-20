Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3: Toji Fushiguro vs Satoru Gojo begins as Geto makes a promise he can’t keep

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 was aired on Thursday, July 13, at 11.56 pm JST on the MBS/TBS network in Japan and was made available internationally about 2 hours later. The episode finally begins the long-anticipated altercation between Gojo, Geto, and Toji Fushiguro.

In the previous episode, Gojo and Geto met the star plasma vessel Riko Amanai and her caretaker, Misato Kuroi. Toji Fushiguro put a 48-hour Bounty on Amanai’s head to wear out Gojo and Geto. While they individually fought and defeated two hunters, Kuroi was kidnapped.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3, titled Hidden Inventory Part 3, is one of the most brutal episodes in the series yet, featuring several disturbing scenes of stabbing and Gun violence. Mappa goes above and beyond to make the episode as heartbreaking and traumatizing as possible, surpassing the manga in certain scenes.

Disclaimer: The article contains analysis and mention of canon typical violence. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 shows Toji Fushiguro “kill” Gojo as Geto offers Amanai a deal

Kento Nanami and Yu Haibara (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 begins with Geto admitting that he should have kept a closer eye on Kuroi since the kidnappers can now demand an exchange between her and Amanai. Gojo proposes that they rescue Kuroi, but Amanai insists on going with them. The two boys relent as they arrive at Okinawa, where they rescue Kuroi and plan to return that evening.

However, Amanai’s dejected face compels Gojo to extend their vacation one more day. Geto reminds him that he has kept his Six Eyes active for a long time and has not slept for quite a while, but Gojo assures his friend that together they can take on anything. As backup, they call their Juniors from Tokyo Jujutsu High, first-year students Yu Haibara and Kento Nanami.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3: Satoru Gojo vs Toji Fushiguro

Toji during his battle with Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 (Image via MAPPA)

After the 48 hours are over, the group, sans the first-year students, returns to Jujutsu High. But before they can feel at ease, Toji Fushiguro uses a Cursed tool to stab Gojo. The two boys decide to split up, with Geto taking Kuroi and Amanai to master Tengen and Gojo staying to fight Toji. As they fight, Gojo realizes that Toji has no Cursed Energy.

It is revealed that Toji met Gojo when the latter was a boy and has been unsettled about him since. Gojo uses his Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue to decimate the ground and leave Toji with no hiding place. However, from the Cursed Spirit that stores his weapons, Toji retrieves the Cursed Tool Inverted Spear of Heaven, which nullifies every Cursed Technique. He Stabs Gojo’s neck with it and uses a different knife to pierce his skull.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3: Suguru Geto and the death of Riko Amanai

Geto and Riko, inside the Tomb of the Star in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 (Image via MAPPA)

Meanwhile, Geto takes Kuroi and Amanai to the Tombs of the Star Corridor, the residence of Master Tengen hidden beneath Tokyo Jujutsu High. After Riko tearfully says her goodbyes to Kuroi, Geto instructs her on how to reach Master Tengen. However, he also reveals to her that the Merger is a sort of erasure.

After the event, there will be no trace of Riko. He discloses that he and Satoru had decided that should Riko want to back out, they would try to protect her as the two strongest sorcerers in their world. Touched and overwhelmed, Riko concludes that she wants to live more with the people she has come to love.

Just as she is about to take Geto’s outstretched hand, Riko is shot dead by a bullet from Toji’s gun. As a traumatized Geto asks how Toji could possibly get inside the Tomb when he was fighting Gojo, the Sorcerer Killer blasély informs him that he has killed the sorcerer. After hearing this, Geto summons a Dragon-like Cursed Spirit and responds with only one word:

“Die.”

Final thoughts

Gojo vs Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 makes it crystal clear that Gojo has not always been invincible. Toji Fushiguro, as would later be revealed, is an anomaly in the Jujutsu World and the Zen'in Family. He would most certainly remind most viewers of Maki Zen'in, and the connection between them can be easily conjectured via their shared experience with Heavenly Binding.

Gojo himself is both young and inexperienced, and his Technique has not been developed to its full potential. This Tool, the Inverted Spear of Heaven, has been mentioned once before and will come to play a crucial role later in the series, but it was not solely responsible for dealing the killing blow. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 shows the drawbacks and holes in Gojo’s defense and creates the mystery of his presumed death.

However, since the viewers are aware that Gojo is alive in the future, which is the first season of the series, they are likely to chalk it up to the same kind of shock factor as seeing Geto die in the movie while knowing fully well that he is alive in Season 1. However, the impact of Gojo’s death on Geto is the high point of this ordeal, as it brings him closer and closer to the unhinged version viewers see in Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Geto's expression after Toji appears in the Tomb of the Star (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 illustrates why Riko’s death impacted Gojo and Geto so differently, as will be seen in future episodes. Gojo tried his best to defeat Toji but failed largely due to his hubris and his inexperience. However, Geto failed due to his humanity and his tendency to place equal importance on both individual agency and the greater good.

Had he let Riko enter the Tomb of the Star, she might not have died so brutally, as Tengen’s barrier would have protected her. It is understandable, therefore, why later in life Suguru would learn to prioritize the good of the Jujutsu World, or what he considers to be good for the Jujutsushiki, above an individual or the humans.

