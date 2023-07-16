Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening hints at Nanami's tragic loss

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has managed to become the center of attention for anime fans worldwide, leading them to analyze every little detail present in the show. This has also led to the opening and ending for season 2 being heavily scrutinized, with one tragic detail coming to light.

In the second installment's opening theme song, titled Ao no Sumika by Tatsuya Kitani, Nanami Kento is seen hanging out with Yu Haibara. A grim fate awaits Haibara this season, and his friendship serves as a reminder of the loss Nanami will experience, which'll leave him truly devastated.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Nanami will lose Haibara in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Yu Haibara is a minor character in the Hidden Inventory arc of the Jujustu Kaisen series. He was a first-year student studying alongside Kento Nanami at the Tokyo Jujutsu High in 2006. Haibara's character has recently come under observation as Jujustu Kaisen season 2 is adapting the Hidden Inventory arc.

Nanami and Haibara were shown in the opening of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 as good friends who enjoyed each other's company. They'll play a minor role this season, assisting Gojo and Geto with protection of the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, while they are at Okinawa.

Yu Haibara died during a mission with Nanami (Image via Shueisha)

However, Haibara met his tragic demise during a mission with Nanami, which had a huge effect in the Jujutsu world. Following his friend's death, Nanami lost all reason to carry on as a Jujutsu sorcerer, and he believed going down this dark path would only lead to despair. Instead, he became a salaryman after graduating from Jujutsu High.

The opening sequence of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 features Haibara and Nanami, displaying their friendship in order to to showcase the connection between the two characters. This is done to make fans realize how traumatizing it would be for Nanami to lose a true friend and end up alone.

Kento Nanami's final moments (Image via Shueisha)

During the Shibuya incident arc, while being at death's door after being ambushed by Jogo and Mahito, Nanami remembered Yu Haibara once again and even asked him why he returned to being a jujutsu sorcerer. It proves that even after all these years, Nanami didn't forget about his one true friend, and was still deeply affected by his tragic death.

Nanami and Haibara were the only two students in their class, which made the latter's death even more tragic. It is comparable to Nobara dying in front of Itadori, leaving the teenager scarred for life. Nanami and Haibara's friendship will be highlighted in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which will also show Nanami giving up following the death of Haibara.

On Twitter, anime-only Jujutsu Kaisen fans have become emotional after finding out about the deep connection between Haibara and Nanami. This has led to a lot of them expressing their sadness at the tragic fate that awaits these two characters and venting their sadness on Twitter.

ionica01 | haikyuu rewatch @Lomusings best friend, and confesses in the most nanami tone ever that his reasoning was always vague. Haibara was this happy go lucky kid with a conviction, and in itadori, nanami must've seen SO MUCH of him. It's why he can never tell itadori about how meaningless being a sorcerer is.

dru kujo 🔜 dreamcon @druskiiiiiiii *me watching a jjk tiktok*



a random comment: nanami saw haibara in yuji, which is why he was such a good mentor to him 🥹



me:

The fan responses perfectly encapsulate how viewers felt when they came to know about Nanami and Haibara's connection. A majority of them directed their anger at the creator of the series, Gege Akutami, for giving his characters such a cruel fate. Others were left sad thinking about the fact that Nanami was left all alone after Haibara's death.

Only two episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 have been released so far, with the story of Haibara's death and its impact on Nanami set to be featured in the coming episodes of the anime.

