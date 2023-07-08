Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening: Every Easter egg you missed 

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 released on Thursday, July 6, much to the hype and excitement of fans worldwide. Along with a new episode, the opening theme song for the current installment, Ao no Sumika by Tatsuya Kitani, was also made official.

The song heavily features Gojo and Geto, as they take center stage in the Hidden Inventory Arc. Alongside those two characters, the opening track also showcases the main antagonist of the arc, Toji Fushiguro.

Every Easter egg present in the opening song of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening song, titled Ao no Sumika by Tatsuya Kitani, showcases the bond between Gojo and Geto while also introducing the antagonist, Toji Fushiguro. The opening also gives a glimpse at side characters such as Shoko Ieiri and Riko Amanai.

1) Drawing a parallel between Gojo and Yuji

Gojo and Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening song has a shot of Gojo sitting exactly like Itadori was in the opening song for season 1 of the anime. The parallel between the former and his student is quite clear as both of them have the same posture in their respective opening theme song.

Itadori was the main focus of season 1 and by drawing a parallel of him with Gojo, creators are sending a message that the latter will be the central focus of this season.

2) Foreshadowing Gojo's Domain Expansion

Gojo appearing against a starry background (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening has a scene where Gojo is standing against a starry background which could be to foreshadow him unlocking his true potential during the Hidden Inventory arc and mastering his domain expansion, Unlimited Void, using the Limitless and Six Eyes.

In the manga, Gojo Satoru's Unlimited Void looks similar to this scene from season 2's opening. Thus, we can say this scene was placed by the makers strategically in order to foreshadow him unlocking his true potential this season and perfecting his domain expansion.

3) Nanami and Yu's friendship

Nanami and Yu as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

During the Hidden Inventory Arc, Nanami Kento and Yu Haibara were called upon to assist Gojo and Geto with protecting the Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amanai. The opening song for Jujutusu Kaisen season 2 sees the two characters being friendly towards each other, with Nanami even passing a soda can to Yu.

4) Glimpse at Utahime and Mei Mei's new look

Utahime and Mei Mei as seen in season 2 opening song (Image via MAPPA)

The opening for season 2 features two side characters from the Hidden Inventory arc, Utahime and Mei Mei. The former is seen with her hair styled in two pigtails and without a facial scar in the opening. On the other hand, Mei Mei appears with her hair parted down the middle, with a ponytail at the back.

5) Shiu Kong making an appearance

Shiu Kong as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening (Image via MAPPA)

The opening features a scene where Toji Fushiguro meets Shiu Kong, the handler for the Time Vessel Association. Kong is the one who contracts Toji to kill the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai. The inclusion of this scene in the opening indicates Kong planning the assassination of the Star Plasma Vessel with Toji.

6) Gojo riding Geto's Rainbow Dragon

Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening (Image via MAPPA)

Suguru Geto's cursed spirit, Rainbow Dragon, is featured in the opening of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. In one of the scenes showcasing the cursed spirit, Gojo is seen riding on the back of the Rainbow Dragon. Fans will need to pay close attention to the opening song to catch a glimpse of Gojo casually riding the cursed spirit.

7) Gojo and Geto fighting Q members

Members of the Q fighting Gojo and Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening depicts Geto's Raindow Dragon fighting against another cursed spirit. Amidst the chaos, Gojo and Geto are seen fighting members of the Q, an organization whose aims is to change the world of modern jujutsu by causing Master Tengen to to lose all reason.

8) Shoko healing Yu with Reverse Cursed Technique

Shoko using Reverse Cursed Technique to heal Yu (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening song depicts Shoko Ieiri trying heal an injured Yu Haibara by using Reverse Cursed Technique. Ieiri isn't a combat-type sorcerer and rather specializes in converting reverse cursed technique into output and applying it to others to heal their wounds and regenerate lost body parts.

9) Masamichi Yaga punching Gojo & Geto

Yaga punching Gojo and Geto (Image via MAPPA)

In the opening song, Shoko Ieiri is seen trying to concentrate and heal Yu Haibara using Reverse Curse Technique. Gojo and Geto appear in the scene's background getting scolded by their teacher, Masamichi Yaga. He punches Gojo and Geto in a comical way breaking Ieiri's concentration which makes her punch Yu out of anger.

10) Misato Kuroi making an appearance

Misato Kuroi as seen in season 2 opening (Image via MAPPA)

The opening ends with Riko Amanai enjoying herself at the beach, with Gojo, Geto and Misato Kuroi being there with her. Kuroi is Amanai's caretakers and has been with her since her family was killed in a car accident. She's present throughout the Hidden Inventory Arc and fights fiercely to protect Riko from harm.

