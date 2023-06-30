Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 set to disappoint fans by not adapting the most hilarious chapter

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 is set to premiere on Thursday, July 6, 2023. A new trailer for the upcoming installment was also released recently, which highlighted some fighting sequences between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Moreover, the trailer showcased Toji Fushiguro, the main antagonist of the arc.

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will cover two major story arcs from the manga: the Hidden Inventory arc, or Gojo's Past arc, and the Shibuya Incident arc. The first cour of the season will delve into Gojo's past when he and Suguru Geto were second-year students at Jujutsu High.

However, it has come as a surprise and disappointment to many fans that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will not adapt chapter 64 of Gege Akutami's manga. This chapter was eagerly awaited by fans who were looking forward to a lighthearted moment before the storyline took a darker turn, but now the possibility seems vain.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 might not feature Yuji Itadori's classmate from Junior High School

Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 covered 63 chapters in 26 episodes, with no fillers at all. It saw the adaptation of the Introduction arc, the Cursed Womb arc, the Cursed Training arc, the Versus Mahito arc, the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, and the Death Painting arc.

Since the first season successfully adapted 63 chapters from the manga, viewers naturally anticipated that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 would start with chapter 64, titled It's Like That. In fact, many fans were looking forward to seeing it being animated since it is regarded as one of the funniest chapters in the series. As such, the anime's ability to enhance comedic scenes from the manga would have truly made it an absolute favorite among fans.

However, contrary to these expectations, the anime's creators have made the decision to omit chapter 64 in the first cour of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Instead, they have chosen to dive straight into the Hidden Inventory arc. This information was disclosed on Twitter by Jujutsu Kaisen leaker @king_jin_woo.

Myamura @king_jin_woo As expected, they aren't adapting Chap-64 in cour-1 as we are stright away starting with HI. But I hope Mappa will animate this somehow in Shibuya🛐 As expected, they aren't adapting Chap-64 in cour-1 as we are stright away starting with HI. But I hope Mappa will animate this somehow in Shibuya🛐 https://t.co/uUsYD3ePX3

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 64 treats fans to an enjoyable slice-of-life experience where nothing major really happens. The chapter features a funny table tennis match between Todo and Mei. Meanwhile, Yuji, Fushiguro, and Nobara interact with Yuko Ozawa, who happens to have a crush on Yuji. Anime and manga buffs will also appreciate the inclusion of a reference to the popular series by Yoshihiro Togashi, YuYu Hakusho.

Fans were displeased with the studio's decision to omit Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 64 from animating

Fans have been seemingly heartbroken by the fact that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 64 may not be adapted into the anime. However, there are still hopeful individuals who believe the chapter may make an appearance in the upcoming season, perhaps through the use of a flashback.

electrotimbs @electrotimbs @king_jin_woo thought they would integrate this scene + the ending post credit scene of jjk szn 1 to gojo starting to nap to starting HI @king_jin_woo thought they would integrate this scene + the ending post credit scene of jjk szn 1 to gojo starting to nap to starting HI

drebeat629 @drebeat629 @king_jin_woo Really hope they don’t skip it, it’s literally the last slice of life chapter @king_jin_woo Really hope they don’t skip it, it’s literally the last slice of life chapter

TheBestDundee @TheBestDundee @king_jin_woo It could work, this chapter could be adapted with the ending shot of a calendar and a hard transition to the calendar of someone in shibuya on the day @king_jin_woo It could work, this chapter could be adapted with the ending shot of a calendar and a hard transition to the calendar of someone in shibuya on the day

Ler Vin See @slervinator3110 @king_jin_woo I hope they separate this chapter into multiple juju strolls so it acts like a mini show at the end @king_jin_woo I hope they separate this chapter into multiple juju strolls so it acts like a mini show at the end

Jesus Soto @JesusSo86868361 @king_jin_woo Most probably they will adapt it as a flashback. Just in my opinion. @king_jin_woo Most probably they will adapt it as a flashback. Just in my opinion.

Ali_kun 🇸🇦 @Ali_Kun03 @king_jin_woo Bro this is the last chapter where everything was fine, i hope it's adapted @king_jin_woo Bro this is the last chapter where everything was fine, i hope it's adapted

WyrmWriggly @WWriggly @king_jin_woo If they don't make this an episode after the climax of Hidden Inventory or at the very least make it a juju stroll I might actually lose it @king_jin_woo If they don't make this an episode after the climax of Hidden Inventory or at the very least make it a juju stroll I might actually lose it https://t.co/p836laYCCI

JustAnAnimeGuy @PennXcVN @king_jin_woo I think they will do it at the end of hidden inventory arc @king_jin_woo I think they will do it at the end of hidden inventory arc

Faisal @faiistaka @king_jin_woo Its either in jujutsu stroll or an extended ova scene. @king_jin_woo Its either in jujutsu stroll or an extended ova scene.

Xander @okxander13 @king_jin_woo I was hoping this would get animated but I heard that Gege actually didn’t like this chapter at all and only included it because his editor convinced him to @king_jin_woo I was hoping this would get animated but I heard that Gege actually didn’t like this chapter at all and only included it because his editor convinced him to

As of now, there is no guarantee that the chapter will be included in the season in any fashion. Moreover, mangaka Gege Akutami had previously voiced his anxiety about season 2 since he realized the difficulty of adapting material from the manga while meeting fan expectations, so fans may hopefully not be too disappointed by this one omission.

