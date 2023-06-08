Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer has creator Akutami worried

As the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is coming closer, it is increasing the anticipation of fans as well as the concern of the series' creator, Gege Akutami.

The latest trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was released at Mappa Stage 2023, which created a buzz among the fans. The upcoming season promises to contain loads of action scenes and a huge storyline, which is quite a challenge for the producer of the series, Mappa.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 was a top-notch delivery from Mappa, which captivated the huge popularity of the series around the world. Fans are expecting the same for this season too, which is going to be released after a long time.

Gege Akutami shows concern about Mappa regarding animating Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

All the Sakuga Cuts for the 2nd trailer from Season-2 was too good. I'm concerned about the work site (studio).

Akutami Gege's comment this week:All the Sakuga Cuts for the 2nd trailer from Season-2 was too good. I'm concerned about the work site (studio). #JJKSpoilers Akutami Gege's comment this week:All the Sakuga Cuts for the 2nd trailer from Season-2 was too good. I'm concerned about the work site (studio). #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/4mUF54UKuM

As the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami commented this week that the second trailer that was released at Mappa Stage 2023 was great, but it also left him concerned about the studio, who is in charge of the production.

This concern regarding Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is justified. The upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen will cover two major arcs from the manga, which are the Hidden Inventory arc or Gojo’s Past arc, and the Shibuya Incident arc. The first cour of the season will portray the former arc, and the second cour will portray the latter arc.

Both of these arcs contain loads of action scenes and a huge storyline that needs to be perfectly coordinated with precise visualizations and storytelling. Moreover, as both arcs are lengthy with stories, it will take the rest of this year to animate the season, which indicates huge pressure and responsibility to come for Mappa.

Also, the expectations of fans of Mappa are high because the stories of both arcs are too emotionally attached to them, and they have been anticipating Jujutsu Kaisen 2 for a long time now.

However, Mappa is renowned for its amazing work in the anime industry. But still, it concerns Akutami because the author knows what is coming in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and it will be a painful workload for the production house's staff. It is actually usual for a studio like Mappa to take on some huge responsibility, and till now they’ve kept their reputation as high as ever with their quality work.

Final thoughts

Fans' anticipation for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 heightened with the quality animation of the trailer. Mappa has done a wonderful job with the animation of Jujutsu Kaisen in the past, and hopefully, they will create a positive buzz with the animation of the upcoming season.

Furthermore, Gege Akutami’s concern for the studio shows how serious it is about its work. Also, the author’s concern ensures that a great story is awaiting viewers in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

The upcoming season will be full of excitement, as the first part of the season will delve into the past relationship of Satoru Gojo and Geto Suguru, and their mission to save the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai. Later, the intense action and twists of the Shibuya Incident will surely capture the viewer’s attention. As Mappa is working hard to deliver a fabulous season, the release date of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is coming closer, which is scheduled to be released on July 6, 2023.

