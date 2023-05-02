Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 1 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 1 is set to be released on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and other affiliated digital platforms. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will initially adapt the Gojo Past arc from the manga. The arc, also known as the Hidden Inventory arc or Premature Death arc, revolves around Satoru Gojo and Geto Suguru.

Satoru Gojo and Geto Suguru were friends as students at Tokyo Jujutsu High. They were assigned a task where they had to escort the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen as curse user groups conspired against them.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 is ready to show Gojo’s past

As mentioned earlier, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to air on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST in Japan. The episode will officially air on Crunchyroll. It will also be available to fans across the world via Funimation, Hulu, and other digital streaming platforms in dubbed and subbed versions.

Here are the exact timings of the broadcast of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 1 as per different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time : 6:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time: 8:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Central Daylight Time: 9:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

British Summer Time: 3:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 4:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Arabia Standard Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:26 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:26 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1?

In the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1, viewers can expect to be introduced to a thrilling new mission. The new episode of season two will adapt Chapter 65 of Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga. It will take viewers a decade back when Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were second-year students at Jujutsu High.

The duo, along with their classmates, will find themselves embroiled in a dangerous situation involving a cursed mansion and a powerful barrier. As tension builds, the students will need to rely on their skills and teamwork to survive and complete their mission.

The episode will also delve into the intriguing dynamics between the sorcerers, showcasing the contrasting ideals of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. As they save Mei Mei and Utahime from the cursed mansion, a heated debate will ensue about the importance of barriers and protecting non-sorcerers. This exchange will give viewers a deeper insight into the motivations and beliefs of these complex characters, setting the stage for an exciting and suspenseful season.

Lastly, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 will present Gojo and Geto with a new, mysterious assignment from Master Tengen. The pair will be tasked with escorting a girl named Riko Amanai, who is the perfect match for the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen and erasing her.

The nature of this mission and the significance of the Star Plasma Vessel will leave viewers eager to uncover the secrets and challenges that lie ahead. As the episode unfolds, fans can expect a season filled with action, drama, and unexpected twists, further expanding the captivating world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Final thoughts

As Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting new episodes of the first cour of season 2. They are excited to see the episode as it delves deeper into the past of fan-favorite characters like Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. The Gojo Past arc is a critical part of the story, providing valuable background information and setting the stage for future events.

As the series continues to gain popularity, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is expected to surpass the expectations set by its successful first season. The combination of high-stakes missions, intriguing character development, and a suspenseful storyline is bound to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

