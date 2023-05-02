Jujutsu Kaisen fans are losing their minds over Season 2 Geto and Gojo Figures

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's manga produced by Studio MAPPA, was a huge success, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the release of the second season. With just a few months left until its release, fans can look forward to enjoying new episodes.

With the continuation of the story and the introduction of new characters, season 2 promises to be on par with, if not surpass, the quality of storytelling and visual splendor that makes it one of the best modern shonen anime.

While the upcoming season is expected to release on July 6, 2023, and fans have already been treated to a sneak peek of the upcoming season through the release of images of the figures of Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto in their new attire. Fans are surely excited as they speculate about what other surprises the new season will bring.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have taken to Twitter to show their love for the new figures

A still from the upcoming anime season featuring Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are currently buzzing with excitement following the release of an image featuring the figures of two of the upcoming season's main characters, Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto. Their official character designs were unveiled earlier this year, showcasing their younger selves, and the figures are also sculpted in that style.

As a result, the new images depict Gojo without his trademark blindfold, while Geto does not have a scar on his head. Here are some examples of fans taking to Twitter to express their admiration for the cool character designs.

More JJK merch!!!. We ramping up for season 2 greatness

The release of the new figures has left fans eager to get their hands on them, and many are already preparing to spend some big bucks.

While many fans of the series are thrilled about the new figures, some have expressed their disappointment that these are Ichiban Kuji figures.

Although not everyone will be able to obtain the figures, they are still a fantastic tease for what will follow in the coming season.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

A still from the upcoming anime season featuring Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

In season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, the story will delve into the Gojo Past arc, which is crucial in establishing the groundwork for the upcoming events in the series. The season will commence by adapting chapter 65 of Gege Akutami's manga and transporting viewers back to a decade ago when Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were still second-year students at Jujutsu High.

The season will begin with the duo and their classmates getting caught up in a dangerous situation in a cursed mansion with a potent barrier, and they will have to depend on their skills and teamwork to survive the ordeal and accomplish their mission. The season will also delve into the dynamics between the sorcerers and their contrasting values.

Season 2 will be available to fans across the world via Funimation, Hulu, and other digital streaming platforms in dubbed and subbed versions.

