Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 is set to be broadcast at 11:56 pm JST on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Japan. The episode will be available on the NBS/TBS channel and will be simulcasted on Crunchyroll and other international platforms.

The first cour of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will adapt the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc, alternatively known as Gojo’s Past arc, which is set a decade before the commencement of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It will feature Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto as protagonists.

Below is a thorough list of release time and streaming details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 streaming details and release time

As stated above, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 11:56 pm JST on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The English-subtitled version will be internationally simulcasted after a delay of roughly 2 hours. Viewers will be able to watch the episode at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, July 13

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, July 13

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, July 13

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, July 13

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, July 13

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, July 14

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, July 14

Crunchyroll will be primarily streaming the episode in North America and Europe, and Netflix will broadcast the episode in India and select South East Asian countries. Additionally, Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China.

Ani-One’s YouTube channel will make Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 available in Thailand. A subscription will be necessary for watching the episode on each of these platforms, save for Ani-One’s YouTube channel.

A brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opened with a voiceover by Suguru Geto that ended with his and Gojo’s infamous confrontation at the end of the Hidden Inventory arc. The episode showed Gojo, Geto, and Shoko, then in their second year of high school and thus 17 years old, rescuing Utahime and Mei Mei from a Cursed mansion.

Later, Gojo and Geto were given an assignment by their teacher, Masamichi Yaga, to protect the Star Plasma vessel Riko Amanai until she could be safely merged with Master Tengen. Geto explained that Master Tengen is a demigod of the Jujutsu world who is immortal and upholds the key Barriers and Pillars of their world.

However, every 500 years Master Tengen needed to merge with a Star Plasma Vessel to remain semi-human. Given that Riko’s location had been leaked, two groups were trying to kill her. It fell on Gojo and Geto to deliver her to Master Tengen safely.

When the duo reached Amanai’s apartment, it was blown up by the organization Q, which sought to destabilize the Jujutsu Society by delaying the merger. After Geto saved Amanai, both he and Gojo were drawn into separate battles with the Q soldiers. A recruiter named Shu Kong observed the battle from afar and made an offer to an assassin on behalf of the religious group Time Vessel Association.

The association, made up of non-jujutsu sorcerers, worshipped Tengen and sought to keep their Idol pure by preventing the merger with a base being like Amanai. The assassin accepted the offer to kill Amanai but requested that Shu Kong stop calling him Zen’in. After marrying his wife, he took her last name and now went by Fushiguro.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2

Toji Fushiguro at the end of the episode (Image via Mappa)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 will likely adapt chapters 67–69 of the manga, given that the first episode adapted the first two chapters of the arc with a chapter’s worth of additional content. That entails more exposition of both Geto and Gojo’s Cursed Technique and how much they have progressed while they were teenagers.

Both Toji Fushiguro and Riko Amanai should also establish their characters in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2. Riko’s aide, Misato Kuroi, will be introduced for the first time in this episode. Keeping in mind the dramatic cliffhanger of the first episode, the second episode will likely end with the introduction of Gojo and Geto’s juniors.

Be sure to keep up with Jujutsu Kaisen anime news and manga updates as the series progresses. Readers can find a detailed description of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 here: Episode 1 breakdown.

