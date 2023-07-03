Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 broadcast schedule reveals disappointing episode details

On July 3, 2023, the official website of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 revealed the anime's broadcast schedule, giving fans an idea of what they can expect from the upcoming season. As per the schedule, the anime's first five episodes will focus on the Premature Death arc, followed by a couple of recap episodes, and the beginning of the Shibuya Incident arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Itadori Yuji, a boy who consumed the talisman of a strong curse named Ryomen Sukuna. Upon learning about it, the higher-ups of the Jujutsu High decided to give Yuji a death sentence. That's when the strongest sorcerer Satoru Gojo came to help Yuji.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 reveals episode release schedule

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



• July 6 to Aug 3: "Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Arc" (Ep. 1-5)

• Aug 10: Recap episode of "Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Arc" and JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

• Aug 17: Recap episode of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 1

• Aug 31: "Shibuya… 【Broadcast Schedule】JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2• July 6 to Aug 3: "Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Arc" (Ep. 1-5)• Aug 10: Recap episode of "Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Arc" and JUJUTSU KAISEN 0• Aug 17: Recap episode of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 1• Aug 31: "Shibuya… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 【Broadcast Schedule】JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2• July 6 to Aug 3: "Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Arc" (Ep. 1-5)• Aug 10: Recap episode of "Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Arc" and JUJUTSU KAISEN 0• Aug 17: Recap episode of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 1• Aug 31: "Shibuya… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5pbQ2E1g7G

As per the broadcast schedule revealed by the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to begin with the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc. The arc will be adapted into five episodes, airing from July 6 to August 3.

This will be followed by two recap episodes on August 10 and August 17. The first recap episode will entail the story of the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The second recap episode will entail the story of the first season.

A break on August 24 will follow this due to other programming. After that, the anime would resume airing on August 31. This episode will see the start of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

How fans reacted to the broadcast schedule announcement

Eraser @Awakened_OG @animetv_jp 3 weeks of nothing is insane lmao, production much be HELL @animetv_jp 3 weeks of nothing is insane lmao, production much be HELL

maru @NickCha17139110 @animetv_jp This is what happens when you take to many projects at once @animetv_jp This is what happens when you take to many projects at once

Most fans felt disappointed after learning the episode schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The fact that the anime was set to have two recap episodes and one break in between directly translated to fans that there would be "three weeks of nothing," as they considered recap episodes to be the same as break weeks.

Thus, fans began complaining about MAPPA's production schedule as they were certain that the recap episodes and break had only been scheduled to allow the staff to finish production of the Shibuya Incident arc episodes. Many fans concluded that the anime studio faced such issues due to the company taking on many projects simultaneously.

MrFeldecat @DylanHollis14 @animetv_jp Anime onlys not ready for greatness @animetv_jp Anime onlys not ready for greatness

Meanwhile, other fans were glad that MAPPA wasn't rushing Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Many fans have been waiting for the Shibuya Incident arc for quite a long time. Thus, they wanted to experience the arc in the best way possible. That's why they did not mind the wait after seeing that the anime studio was delaying the arc's beginning.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes