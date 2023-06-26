Jujutsu Kaisen anime screenwriter exposes Gojo's hidden weakness

During a MAPPA staff interview, Jujutsu Kaisen anime screenwriter Hiroshi Seko shared some amazing information about the characters set to be the focus of the anime's second season. In the interview, he shared his thoughts on Satoru Gojo, thus revealing his weakness to the fans.

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Itadori Yuji, a high school boy who consumed a talisman of a strong curse Ryomen Sukuna. Considering the risk of keeping him alive, the higher-ups at Jujutsu High wanted to kill him. That's when the strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, came to his aid.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Satoru Gojo's vulnerability may be his biggest weakness

Myamura @king_jin_woo



Even tho he's the strongest, he's not invincible. He has a soft heart & when poked, he can actually be weak. And that valunerablity despite being the strongest is what makes him attaractive Hiroshi san beautifully describes one of Gojo's attractive point #JJKS2 Even tho he's the strongest, he's not invincible. He has a soft heart & when poked, he can actually be weak. And that valunerablity despite being the strongest is what makes him attaractive Hiroshi san beautifully describes one of Gojo's attractive point #JJKS2Even tho he's the strongest, he's not invincible. He has a soft heart & when poked, he can actually be weak. And that valunerablity despite being the strongest is what makes him attaractive https://t.co/D1Qja6H1UA

During the staff interview, Jujutsu Kaisen's anime screenwriter, Hiroshi Seko, described Satoru Gojo's most appealing quality. While everyone knows Gojo as the strongest sorcerer, as per the screenwriter, the character does have a weakness.

The character is on a different level from others, so he may have a different perspective on things. Also, as revealed by the mangaka, Gojo can do anything if he puts his mind to it. This is exactly why his character is so goofy—one who does not think of doing anything.

While the character is the strongest, he does have a soft heart. Thus, if his emotions are prodded, he does get vulnerable. However, as per the screenwriter, Gojo's weakness is quite attractive, as a character with no weaknesses would have become quite boring. Thus, while Gojo does have a weakness, the scriptwriter believes that it is also his most appealing trait.

How fans reacted to the screenwriter's revelation

Evrydae @Evrydoo



PS. Multi shipper here.

I pray for peace in the fandom and no more shipwars. Let's just all collectively appreciate the art Gege has created for the public. @king_jin_woo This makes Getos Defection even more devastating for Gojo, Man I love GoUta but SatuSagu hits different.PS. Multi shipper here.I pray for peace in the fandom and no more shipwars. Let's just all collectively appreciate the art Gege has created for the public. @king_jin_woo This makes Getos Defection even more devastating for Gojo, Man I love GoUta but SatuSagu hits different.PS. Multi shipper here. I pray for peace in the fandom and no more shipwars. Let's just all collectively appreciate the art Gege has created for the public.

Fans were happy to learn that MAPPA's anime team also holds Satoru Gojo in high regard. They were glad that their emotions were similar to those of anime screenwriter Hiroshi Seko.

Many Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto shippers also took the opportunity to state that Geto is the person who is able to poke Gojo emotionally. Upon theorizing this, fans felt sad, as when Suguru Geto defected, it must have truly devastated Satoru Gojo. Gojo considered Geto to be his closest friend. However, he had to see him defect from Jujutsu High and later die at his hands.

Ana Frisina @anfrisina @king_jin_woo I think Gojo’s character is misinterpreted by many, only because he’s the strongest, when it has been shown again again the way he attached to people and how vulnerable he is. @king_jin_woo I think Gojo’s character is misinterpreted by many, only because he’s the strongest, when it has been shown again again the way he attached to people and how vulnerable he is.

Fans were glad that someone from the animation team came forward to speak about Gojo's soft spot. Several anime fans theorized that he was a heartless womanizer. While people perceived him as unsympathetic, in reality, being emotional and vulnerable ended up being his biggest weakness.

Following Hiroshi Seko's statement, fans finally had a valid source to demonstrate Gojo's caring nature.

kodzuken @_kxdzuken @king_jin_woo is this a sign that megumi will poke Gojo's weakspot and cause his downfall @king_jin_woo is this a sign that megumi will poke Gojo's weakspot and cause his downfall 😭😭😰😰

B. Anime @BornAnime_N101 @king_jin_woo Interesting. I wouldn't say he has a soft heart, but he isn't devoid of pain and love. His capacity for tenderness and overall kindness is very charming. @king_jin_woo Interesting. I wouldn't say he has a soft heart, but he isn't devoid of pain and love. His capacity for tenderness and overall kindness is very charming.

Meanwhile, other fans were concerned that the Jujutsu Kaisen screenwriter was implying that Megumi would poke Gojo's weak spot. As manga fans know, Gojo has been taking care of Megumi ever since he was a child. Hence, he has a good connection with him. Thus, fans believed Megumi could bring out Gojo's emotional side.

However, given that Gojo's vulnerability was a weakness to him, fans were worried that Megumi would end up becoming the cause of the downfall of the strongest sorcerer.

Meanwhile, other fans did not entirely agree with the Jujutsu Kaisen screenwriter. As per them, Gojo was similar to any other person—someone who wasn't devoid of pain and love. Hence, calling his soft heart a vulnerability seemed wrong to them.

