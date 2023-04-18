Jujutsu Kaisen theory confirms why Gojo can never beat Sukuna

With Jujutsu Kaisen manga creator Gege Akutami having announced their intention to finish the manga series this year, fans can expect some big events and fights this year. These events may include the return of fan favorites Satoru Gojo and Nobara Kugisaki, both of whom have been missing for a long time.

In addition, fans can also expect to witness the final battle against Sukuna and Kenjaku. For now, it is difficult to say who will face the cursed spirit and the ancient sorcerer as Itadori and Megumi seem to be the ideal candidates for the story, while Satoru Gojo will be the strongest option, i.e., if he returns from the Prison Realm.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Satoru Gojo won't be able to defeat Ryomen Sukuna

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed Jujutsu Kaisen 220 Spoilers

.

.

.

The stage is set for the end of the Culling Games



I'm getting really nervous about the fate of our protagonists. From here on out it looks like all the fights will either be against Kenjaku or Sukuna, maybe Uraume as well Jujutsu Kaisen 220 Spoilers...The stage is set for the end of the Culling GamesI'm getting really nervous about the fate of our protagonists. From here on out it looks like all the fights will either be against Kenjaku or Sukuna, maybe Uraume as well https://t.co/ijnXyBIvbK

With Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 having Kenjaku reveal the original mummified body of Ryomen Sukuna, fans have begun speculating how Sukuna might get resurrected, soon after which the cursed spirit might have his long-awaited battle with fan-favorite character Satoru Gojo.

While the two characters are bound to meet in the series, the chances of Gojo fighting and defeating Sukuna seem meek due to how the plot of the series has been set up.

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

As per Reddit user u/Either_Imagination_9, while Gojo vs Sukuna has been hinted at from the very first chapter, the battle cannot see the strongest sorcerer win the fight as the manga creator has also been building up the hero-villain relationship between Itadori Yuji and Ryomen Sukuna from the very onset.

Thus, if the final battle sees Satoru Gojo, a character who has been missing from the manga for over three years, defeat the main antagonist, the entire story that the manga creator has been working on will be deemed useless and eventually, lead to an anti-climatic end.

Many fans have started wondering what Gege Akutami is doing as the manga creator revealed how they removed Satoru Gojo from the story as he was too strong, making the plot weak. However, there are better ways to deal with the problem than sealing them away, only to later show up at the end of the series.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

As for the final battle against Sukuna, fans believe that Itadori and Megumi should together be fighting the cursed spirit if he gets resurrected.

Sukuna is responsible for indirectly getting Itadori to kill hundreds of people during the Shibuya incident. Meanwhile, Sukuna, using Megumi's body, has also killed Tsumiki Fushiguro, the person who was Megumi's entire reason to become a sorcerer so that he can protect her.

Megumi and Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Nevertheless, Sukuna controlled both of them to commit such atrocities, giving them enough motivation to put their lives on the line in hopes of defeating the cursed spirit. Thus, fans feel that as part of the final battle, Satoru Gojo can fight Kenjaku, given that he is the person who took over his deceased friend's body and sealed him away in the Prison Realm.

While Gojo and Sukuna may currently be at similar power levels, there is a good chance that the manga creator may not pair them up against each other, as the battle's intensity gets high only when there is some adversity between the two groups. Thus, Gojo might not fight Sukuna, and inadvertently will never get to beat him.

Poll : 0 votes