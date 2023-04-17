Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna getting his original body spells doom for Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 was released yesterday, i.e., April 16, and the recent events have left fans in suspense. With the return of Sukuna and the revelation of his original body, the fate of one Megumi Fushiguro hangs in the balance. As the story unfolds, the terrifying potential of Sukuna's newfound power and his connection to Megumi becomes more apparent, casting a dark shadow over the future of the young Jujutsu sorcerer.

Since Sukuna now possesses Megumi's body, the King of Curses has become an unstoppable force. Moreover, the full potential of Megumi's Ten Shadow Technique has been unlocked, and Sukuna's plan to sink the younger Fushiguro deeper into the abyss seems to be well underway. This raises the question: What does Sukuna getting his original body back mean for Megumi?

The dire consequences of Sukuna's reunion with his original body spells disaster for Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen

cam ∞ @cxmdnn #JJK220 So excited to see how they handle Sukuna’s resurrection. Seeing his original mummified body has me HYPED !!! #JJK220 So excited to see how they handle Sukuna’s resurrection. Seeing his original mummified body has me HYPED !!! https://t.co/AmNqgdweNd

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220, it was depicted that Kenjaku added two rules to the culling game that were related to ending the game by threatening Kogane about destroying the Hida barrier. Kenajku mentioned that he couldn’t remove the barrier to end the game due to the diminishing chance of getting merged with Tengen. As he walked inside the Hida barrier, Sukuna's original body was seen in a mummified way. Kenjaku laughed when he talked about giving it to Sukuna as a souvenir.

To fully understand the situation, the events leading up to this point need to be considered. In a calculated move, Sukuna killed Yorozu, who was possessing Tsumiki's body, using Megumi's Ten Shadow Technique.

Protecting Tsumiki, Megumi's older sister, was one of the main reasons why the younger Fushiguro became a Jujutsu sorcerer in the first place. Now that she is dead, Megumi's sense of self has sunk deep into the abyss, making it unlikely that he will be able to regain control over his body.

Jさん( ֊' '֊)🏀 @soukatsu_ also loved how we finally got this mummified Sukuna appearance in the manga and it’s Kenjaku going “can I bring this back as a present for Sukuna teehee” also loved how we finally got this mummified Sukuna appearance in the manga and it’s Kenjaku going “can I bring this back as a present for Sukuna teehee” https://t.co/BTaRY0UPPo

With Sukuna's original body being mummified inside the Hida barrier, the possibility of him transferring his soul back into it looms large. This is where the real danger for Megumi lies.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, it is known that with the exception of Itadori Yuji, anyone possessed by a cursed spirit will ultimately die once the spirit is removed. Yuji is the exception due to the tricks Kenjaku played with his history. However, the black-haired sorcerer has no such protection, and if Sukuna were to transfer to his original body, Megumi's death would become almost certain.

Final thoughts

Bruh @Sukuna_Boobs

And if Sukuna wanted to take Megumi's body to use the technique of the ten shadows, in order to be able to transport his soul into his original body, now mummified

#JJK220 I was thinking...And if Sukuna wanted to take Megumi's body to use the technique of the ten shadows, in order to be able to transport his soul into his original body, now mummified I was thinking...And if Sukuna wanted to take Megumi's body to use the technique of the ten shadows, in order to be able to transport his soul into his original body, now mummified#JJK220 https://t.co/6uxZSJdlzr

The potential return of Sukuna to his original body spells disaster for Megumi Fushiguro. As the story continues to unfold, fans can't help but worry about the fate of their favorite characters. The stakes have never been higher, and it's uncertain whether Megumi will be able to escape the grasp of the King of Curses.

As Jujutsu Kaisen continues to surprise and captivate its audience, the struggle for survival and the battle against the darkness of the cursed world will keep readers on the edge of their seats. The fate of Megumi Fushiguro is uncertain, but one thing is for sure – the thrilling story of Jujutsu Kaisen will continue to unfold, with twists and turns that are sure to keep fans engaged until the very end.

Poll : 0 votes