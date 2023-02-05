Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212: Is Megumi Fushiguro dead?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 text spoilers and raw scans were released throughout the week, and they brought along some incredibly exciting and unexpected events. Fans are heavily praising the issue, as well as author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s writing of these latest developments, as well as the now-obvious foreshadowing Akutmai left for said events.

However, fans are left with some justifiable concerns assuming the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 spoilers prove true with the issue’s official release. Unsurprisingly, the chief concern of which is the debate over whether or not fan-favorite Megumi Fushiguro has died with Sukuna taking over his body.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Megumi’s status following Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212, as well as briefly recaps the alleged spoilers for Chapter 350.

Note: The article contains spoilers ahead. Reader discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 has Megumi practically dead, but not technically so

Brief spoiler recap

The alleged Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 spoilers begin with a brief flashback conversation between Megumi and Tsumiki. The issue then returns to the present, where Yuji is appreciating their achievements and how well everything has gone, also thanking Gojo and Megumi for “giving him a role.” The impostor Tsumiki then tells Megumi that they’re his sister, as seen in the previous issue’s final scenes.

It’s then confirmed that ancient sorcerer incarnates gain modern knowledge via the brain of their vessel, and can thus perfectly act as the vessel did by reading their memories.

Thus, “Tsumiki” was able to go unnoticed until now, confirming themselves to truly be an ancient sorcerer by saying they haven’t fought in one thousand years. They further added that their first opponent will be Sukuna at a yet-to-be-chosen place.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 then allegedly sees impostor-Tsumiki fly away with wings, prompting Yuji and Angel to give chase. Without warning, Sukuna utters the word of his binding vow with Yuji, giving him control of their shared body.

Sukuna then knocks Hana and Angel out, explaining to Megumi that the vow allows him to take control of their shared body for one minute. It’s revealed that Yuji’s condition was that Sukuna won’t kill anyone during this time.

Sukuna says “it’s” a gamble from now on while imbuing Cursed Energy into Yuji’s finger, tearing it off afterwards. He then laughs at Yuji’s stupidity, saying he never promised that he wouldn’t harm himself or Yuji during the one-minute timeframe.

Sukuna then tackles Megumi, who is actively trying to summon the Shikigami Mahoraga, and force feeds him the finger. Yuji awakens to find that Sukuna has taken over Megumi’s body as his new vessel.

Is Megumi dead?

ELLA @n06ara so that's what gege meant by "i have decided on fushiguro's ending" oh im SICK

Easily the biggest question coming out of the aforementioned alleged Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 spoilers is whether or not Megumi Fushiguro is currently dead. While fans saw Sukuna and Yuji coexist in one body, it was heavily implied that this was due to the happenstance of Yuji being a compatible vessel.

Thus, this may not be the case for Megumi, possibly leading to a scenario in which Megumi is unable to gain back control of his own body. In such a scenario, it would likely mean the death of Megumi if Sukuna is never removed from his body.

However, the consciousness of Megumi is likely to still be alive, taking a backseat to the more powerful, dominant consciousness and soul of Sukuna.

While the events of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 would effectively have Megumi deceased, this would technically not be the case. Likewise, if Sukuna were to once again switch vessels into another body, Megumi’s consciousness and soul would likely take control of his body once again.

As a result, Megumi would be alive both in a practical and technical sense.

jessie @jacixn i guess now we all know everyone will die except yuji

Furthermore, it’s unlikely that Megumi will indeed die while as a host of Sukuna, mainly due to Yuji Itadori’s main motivation in the series being to perish as Sukuna’s vessel.

There’s also the fact that Yuji had not yet eaten all 20 of Sukuna’s fingers while acting as his vessel, meaning that the latter isn’t able to fully reincarnate into Megumi’s body with all his power.

As a result, there’s a chance that future issues will see Megumi saved from Sukuna’s clutches, likely being returned to Yuji afterwards. However, the alleged events of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 currently have Megumi living in a state of quasi-death as a conscious prisoner in his own body.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

