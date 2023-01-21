Jujutsu Kaisen: 4 characters who care about Megumi Fushiguro (& 4 who dislike him)

One of the most popular characters in author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen series is Megumi Fushiguro, who was an almost instant fan-favorite upon his arrival. His overall demeanor and appearance led to him instantly earning love from fans, matching the love he receives from several prominent characters in the series.

However, not everyone in Jujutsu Kaisen is a Megumi fan, with many disliking him for various reasons as well. Whether for being his opponent, disliking his origins, or otherwise, many would rather see him dead than prosperously living.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the author's views, which may be subjective. Additionally, this article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series.

Hana Kurusu and 3 other Jujutsu Kaisen characters who care for Megumi Fushiguro

1) Yuji Itadori

Itadori as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Without a doubt, Yuji Itadori is someone who cares deeply for him, even to the point of sacrificing himself early on in Jujutsu Kaisen to prevent Sukuna from targeting Megumi. While this is only a temporary death, it nevertheless proves how deeply Yuji cares for him as both a comrade and friend.

There’s also the fact that Megumi is who first introduced Yuji to the jujutsu world, giving them an inseparable bond as the latter pushed through his adventures on Sukuna’s vessel. The feeling was mutual, but Yuji was especially shown to highly value Megumi multiple times throughout the series.

2) Satoru Gojo

Gojo as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

As Megumi’s adoptive father figure in Jujutsu Kaisen, there’s arguably even less doubt about Satoru Gojo caring for him than there is with Yuji Itadori. As a teacher and father, Gojo is fully invested in Megumi’s wellbeing and success, both as a human being and as a sorcerer. Their interactions throughout the series further support this, showing a unique bond between them.

While Gojo’s eccentric personality and devotion to seeing Megumi come into his own as a sorcerer may be confused with a lack of value for his safety, it’s actually the opposite. The former often places much trust in him and assigns him dangerous tasks and missions precisely because he wants Megumi to become strong enough to defend himself from anything.

3) Hana Kurusu

While this was unclear prior to the yet-to-be-released Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210, the issue’s spoilers have made it abundantly clear how deeply Hana Kurusu cares for Megumi. Having been rescued by him when they were younger, she strives to be someone who can stand next to him, even aiding him in his Culling Game quest to ensure her “worthiness,” for lack of a better term.

While it’s unclear whether this affection is merely idolization or thanks as opposed to a deep, romantic love for Megumi, either or would prove that she cares about him deeply.

4) Toge Inumaki

Inumaki as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Finally, Toge Inumaki is shown to be one of Megumi’s very close friends at Tokyo Jujutsu High throughout the opening stages of Jujutsu Kaisen. One especially telling moment is when he uses his Cursed Speech on the latter during the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc, forcing him to run away from Cursed Spirit Hanami in order to ensure his safety.

It’s especially telling because Toge can only use his Cursed Speech so many times in one sitting, essentially sacrificing his own possible safety to ensure Megumi’s survival. More than any other interaction they have, this is emblematic of how much Inumaki cares for Megumi.

Aoi Todo and 3 other Jujutsu Kaisen characters who dislike Megumi Fushiguro

1) Naoya Zenin

One of the most telling moments in Jujutsu Kaisen about how Naoya Zenin feels towards Megumi Fushiguro comes when he learns that the latter is set to be the next head of the clan. Upon being usurped, Naoya becomes visibly enraged to the point of almost seeming psychotic. Likewise, he immediately begins plotting for a way to kill Megumi, forgetting about its consequences almost entirely.

Naoya is even shown to be ruthless enough when it comes to Megumi, to attack his allies in order to draw him out, even being willing to kill them to do so. When he learned that he wouldn’t be first choice in a world without Megumi, he still sought to see him dead since it served him in the end nonetheless.

2) Yoshinobu Gakuganji

Gakuganji as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While Megumi and Kyoto Jujutsu High principal Yoshinobu Gakugani rarely, if ever, interact in the series, Gakuganji likely isn’t the biggest fan of Fushiguro. For one, he’s the son of Toji Zenin, who was an assassin-for-hire in the jujutsu world at large. Resultantly, he likely views Megumi as a loose end who should be wrapped up before he follows in his father’s footsteps.

There’s also the fact that he’s someone who wants to protect Yuji, the vessel of Sukuna, and ideally prevent him from being executed altogether. This directly opposes Gakuganji’s goals, with the principal even plotting to murder Yuji preemptively during Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kyoto Goodwill Event arc.

3) Aoi Todo

Todo as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While it’s more of a friendly joke than anything, Aoi Todo clearly and inarguably states his dislike for Megumi during Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc. He essentially dislikes Megumi for being indecisive, since he’s unable to tell Todo what kind of woman he likes when the hulking high schooler asks.

Tojo is so deeply affected by Megumi’s indecisiveness that he becomes bored with literal tears, before briefly beating the Tokyo Jujutsu High student to an utter pulp. Beyond this, the two don’t interact much, but it’s abundantly clear that Todo has a very low opinion of Megumi.

4) Reggie Star

Finally, Reggie Star has been shown to deeply dislike Megumi during their time interacting in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Games saga. While he views Megumi as a good rival, he also views him ultimately as inferior, despite Megumi being the one who eventually wins their battle.

Reggie is also constantly condescending towards Megumi during their fight, even making personal remarks when it’s clear that he’s being overpowered by the young sorcerer. In any case, it’s clear that the former deeply dislikes him.

