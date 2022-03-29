Has Yuta surpassed Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are on the edge of their seats as the manga is slowly revealing more about Yuta and his true potential in the series. It was established that this young individual is ridiculously strong, but Gege Akutami is yet to reveal his true potential in the series.

Naturally, fans are asking questions regarding Yuta’s powers and whether he will surpass the strongest sorcerer at the moment, Satoru Gojo. Analyzing some of the recent chapters of the manga should give the readers a good sense of where Yuta is, in terms of his overall combat abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Analyzing Yuta’s feats in Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuta was already a strong character in the series after chapter 0 revealed that Rika is the Queen of curses. While he was not able to control her in the beginning, things soon started to change after he trained with Gojo and Maki. He learnt to utilize the Katana and channeled the curse spirit into the weapon.

Rika also has an endless supply of cursed energy surpassing the levels of Gojo Satoru himself. However, he hasn’t refined his techniques well enough to be able to fight on the same level as Gojo.

Yuta also has the ability to utilize the reverse cursed energy. Even Gojo is only skilled enough to use it to heal himself. However, as shown in the recent chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta was able to use the reverse cursed energy to heal multiple people at the same time.

Yuta is capable of using positive energy (image via Gege Akutami)

He also has the ability to imitate cursed techniques, which gives a level of versatility that no one else has. He was able to mimic Toge’s techniques which was shown in one of the chapters in Jujutsu Kaisen. Impressively, he is able to do this without any binding vows.

The only other character that has managed to copy cursed techniques is none other than Sukuna himself.

This really gives fans some perspective on his growth ceiling in Jujutsu Kaisen. In the series, Yuta is also capable of outputting positive energy.

Mahoroga’s blade was cloaked with positive energy, which would have killed Sukuna even if he had 15 fingers. This fact alone shows just how much potential he has in the series.

Given that he can copy multiple cursed techniques, there is a possibility that he might have multiple domains as well.

Given these feats, there is no doubt that he has the potential to possibly surpass Gojo. But the way things are at the moment, Gojo is stronger than Yuta in the series. It will be interesting to see how far Yuta can grow in this series.

