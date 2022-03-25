Jujutsu Kaisen 179 raw scans: Kurourushi’s appearance radically changes the course of the fight

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 178 ended with a bang, leaving fans hyped up for the upcoming chapter. The ongoing Sendai Colony arc of the manga focuses primarily on Okkotsu Yuta.

Owing partially to the popularity of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film and him being a fan-favorite, fans of the series were looking forward to the reveal of Yuta's cursed technique.

The previous chapter lived up to manga readers’ expectations, with Akutami’s trademark elaborate info-dumps explaining Yuta’s technique and Rika’s return. But the current chapter was scintillating, promising a triple Domain Expansion stand-off between Yuta, Takako Uro and Ishigori Ryu in chapter 179.

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 179 ahead.

What raw scans have revealed about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 179

The leaked raw scans include the first page of chapter 179 titled Sendai Colony Part 6, featuring close-ups of Takako, Yuta and Ishigori. The raw scans, while haphazard, make it obvious that chapter 179 is all set to be a chaotic mess and an all-out brawl between three extremely powerful sorcerers and a special-grade cursed spirit.

JJK @JJKSpoilers



To gain upper hand in the 3 way battle, URO & RYU creates the domain barrier by keeping RIKA out



But the Inherited Will of Rika Orimoto by Current Rika made her gain Cursed Power Output to a new level

Rika's Body Undergoes A Change

A leaked panel shows that during the simultaneous domain expansions, Takako and Ishigori work together to maintain a domain barrier to prevent Rika from intruding, consequently gaining the upper hand to overwhelm Yuta.

However, Rika who bears the will of Orimoto Rika, is unable to accept this, causing her cursed energy levels to increase.

JJK @JJKSpoilers



URO & RYU creates a Domain barrier by keeping RIKA out



But all of a sudden Kuro's offspring enter that barrier



Kuro had breed it's offspring while being dormant

KUROURUSHI's Offspring

The leaked panels following this one are what can be called a game changer for the chapter. With three domains fighting for dominance, the cursed energy levels were already very volatile. Thus, the sudden appearance of Kurourushi’s spawn shatters the barrier and causes all three domains to fall apart.

JJK @JJKSpoilers



Three Way Domain Fight is way more complicated than Two Way



- Differences in Internal & External Conditions while creating a barrier

&

- Sudden interference of Kuro

All that lead to brake down of the barrier

Reasons Domain Barrier Broke:

It is revealed that Kurorushi bred via parthenogenesis while hibernating, producing an offspring. Upon destruction, all of the cursed energy of the former was transferred into the latter. Though Kurourushi as a Culling Game player is dead, as a cursed spirit, it still lives on.

JJK @JJKSpoilers



KURO had reproduced offsprings through Parthenogenesis process while being dormant



When the parent died, the Cursed Energy from all the collective fear got transferred to the children

KUROURUSHI's Offspring:

Yuta notices that Takako seems ill-suited to fight the cockroach cursed spirit and uses the opportunity to attack Takako with Rika. The panel shows Kurourushi 2.0 attacking her with the Festering Life Blade, causing cursed cockroaches to sprout off her shoulder and severing her arm. Rika immediately takes hold of the severed arm and seems to be eating it.

JJK @JJKSpoilers

URO's arm gets cut off after KURO uses its Special Cursed Tool on her

The barrier breaks due to sudden intervention & Yuta takes advantage of this distraction n kicks URO near KURO

Ishigori’s ruthless is revealed in the panel where he uses Granite Blast on both Takako and Kurourushi together, knocking the former out in the process. Though she is probably still alive, this might make her a sitting duck to be killed at any moment.

This is precisely what happens to the cursed spirit after being gravely injured by Ishigori when Yuta blasts off Kurourushi’s head, presumably by converting cursed energy into positive energy using Reverse Cursed Technique.

JJK @JJKSpoilers

Not missing the beat, RYU blasts away both URO & KURO with Granite Blast

The final panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 179 shows Yuta and Ishigori finally going up against each other, with the latter using dessert analogies to describe his eagerness to fight Yuta, who calmly calls Rika. A slightly ominous side note mentions that his cursed technique has not recovered fully, yet.

JJK @JJKSpoilers

But YUTA just blasted away KURO's head using Cursed Energy

And Finally YUTA faces off RYU once more

(As said previously, YUTA's CT is yet to recover)

KURO had sustained RYU's attack but was gravely injured

Speculations

Ducky @IDuckyx

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 Title: Sendai Colony 6



Editor's note on the first page of the chapter:

The fight has reached its limits, resulting in the three releasing their hidden techniques at the same time! Sendai Colony, decisive battle, the climax!

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 179 is expected to be the “climax” of the arc, as per the notes on the first page of the chapter. While the raw scans do not show the actual domains of the participants, it can be hoped that the chapter will show how each player’s domain manifests.

Chapter 179 might also explore Yuta’s cursed technique in greater detail, and be a testament to his skill, considering that he is able to maintain his link to Rika even while using Domain Expansion.

tala @kuwancs



the leaks… yuuta u will always be the greatest 🫂

Overall, the chapter is guaranteed to be very action-heavy, especially after Kurourushi’s offspring enters the picture. Fans are especially hopeful since the raw scans have revealed five double spreads already.

The chapter feels like a build-up to the fight between Yuta and Ishigori, so it is unlikely that the latter's past will be explored in this chapter rather than in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 180.

