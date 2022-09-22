Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 198 leaked spoilers reveal Naoya’s Domain Expansion and the true nature of Maki’s sword

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 197 ended on a chaotic note with Maki’s dramatic rise in power. After honing her senses to feel even subtle fluctuations in temperature and density of air to manipulate her movements, her reflexes allowed her to keep up with Naoya’s speed and dodge him in midair. After this, Daidou and Miyo came to her aid.

Between the three of them, they cut Naoya in two, but the persistent cursed spirit had another ace up his sleeve, re-emerging in humanoid form and using Domain Expansion. The leaked spoilers for chapter 198 provide some insight into what is to come and answer some questions regarding Naoya’s domain and the parallels between Maki and Toji.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 198 predicts Naoya’s defeat at Maki’s hands

Naoya using Domain Expansion in chapter 197 (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 198 raw scans show a humanoid Naoya on the title page with a huge eye behind him. The spoilers show Naoya with the top half of his body regaining his human form while the bottom half remains in its cocoon-like state.

The panel also reveals what his domain looks like, consisting of a giant eye and clumps of tissue protruding around it. The kanji for the name of his domain can be translated to “Time Moon Palace.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 198 spoilers reveal that Naoya manages to trap Daidou and Miyo inside his domain, but not Maki. The giant eye looks at both of them and embeds a kind of frame reel into their necks. Naoya explains how his domain works, stating that once the frames are injected into their bodies, they will freeze for a second.

After that, the cellular alignment within their bodies will begin falling apart as they keep moving. Both Miyo and Daidou attack disregarding Naoya’s warning, and Miyo succumbs first, collapsing. Daidou continues to move forward, but his reflexes seem to have been affected, allowing Naoya to cut off the arm holding the sword.

Aza♪♫*•♪ @Death_Spells #JJK198 #jjkspoilers



this is a fisheye worthy scene this is a fisheye worthy scene #JJK198 #jjkspoilers this is a fisheye worthy scene https://t.co/IfMaYs6rWn

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 198 raw scans show that due to having no cursed energy at all, Maki remains unaffected by the laws of Naoya’s Domain Expansion, which considers her an inanimate object.

The text in the leaked panels explains that unless she was trapped within a physical barrier like the one Megumi’s domain used in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc or willingly entered it herself, it was impossible to trap her within the confines of a domain.

She enters the domain from behind Naoya, grabs her from Daidou’s severed hand, and drives the sword straight through him. The leaked spoilers show Maki clasping Mai’s hand as her late sister praises her for keeping her promise to destroy everything and understanding the true power of the sword she crafted.

980901_cv @ty_system98

Te amo Maki



#jjk198 Maki y Mai TT tu hermana cumplió su promesa ♡Te amo Maki Maki y Mai TT tu hermana cumplió su promesa ♡Te amo Maki #jjk198 https://t.co/ZIWiYqT7sI

The chapter text reveals that Maki’s sword is an exact replica of Toji’s infamous five hundred million yen sword and has the power to ignore external toughness to directly attack the soul within. However, using this sword properly requires the wielder to have eyes keen enough to sense souls even within inanimate objects, a sensation that Maki had recently mastered.

Unable to maintain the humanoid form any longer, Naoya morphs back into his worm form and attempts to attack Maki, who slices him in half with a single vertical strike.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 198 ends with the barrier to Naoya’s domain shattering as a victorious Maki walks out to rejoin an injured Daidou and Miyo. The chapter text declares that a demon like Toji Zenin has awakened in the form of Maki twelve years after the former’s death.

Final thoughts

Yuji and Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 160 (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 198 leaked spoilers confirm that Maki will kill Naoya and rise as Toji’s equal. Naoya’s domain seems to have its foundation in the Zenin clan’s Projection Sorcery, and the reappearance of his human form hints at the importance of hand seals while casting a Domain Expansion.

With the enemy dead, and Miyo and Daidou in no condition to fight, the ongoing Sakurajima arc will likely come to an end with this chapter. The focus is now likely to shift to another major character in the series. Hopefully, fans will get an update on Yuji and Megumi’s situations, especially with the latter unconscious and possibly in Hana Kurusu’s custody.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far