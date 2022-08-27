Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195 indicates that Maki’s next power-up will make her even more like Toji

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced a vast range of techniques and abilities so far, including Cursed Techniques, Barrier Techniques, Domain Expansions, and Reverse Cursed Techniques. However, the least explored of them all are arguably Heavenly Restrictions. This is especially true considering that one of the most powerful characters in the manga possesses such a Restriction.

Maki has continually been compared to Toji from the Perfect Preparation arc onwards and in the Sakurajima arc, in particular. This is why this article will discuss the similarities and differences between the abilities of the two Zenin cousins.

Everything Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed about Maki’s Heavenly Restriction so far

Toji’s Heavenly Restriction

Toji Fushiguro, formerly Zenin, was a major character in Jujutsu Kaisen, first during the Star Plasma Vessel arc and later during the Shibuya Incident when his soul was resurrected by a rogue sorcerer. Despite being a member of one of the three major sorcerer clans, Toji inherited neither a Cursed Technique nor any significant Cursed Energy.

However, in exchange, his Heavenly Restriction blessed him with a superhuman physique and reflexes, along with the ability to see and interact with curses. It also made him immune to curses. Due to his lack of Cursed Energy, both sorcerers and cursed spirits found it extremely difficult to detect his presence.

Toji further honed these skills, making him a terrifying presence in the jujutsu world and earning him the nickname “sorcerer-killer.” Not only was he a skilled fighter, but he was also cunning enough to cover his blind spots with intricate strategizing.

Toji single-handedly almost killed both Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo during the Star Plasma Vessel arc, both of whom were already classified as special-grade sorcerers by that point.

Maki and Mai’s unique situation

Heavenly Restriction in Jujutsu Kaisen always causes an equal exchange of abilities, as was the case for both Kokichi and Toji. However, things went wrong with Maki and Mai because they were twins.

Maki was originally supposed to be born with a Heavenly Restriction, but the pact considered Maki and Mai to be one person and caused an uneven split in powers.

Maki’s incomplete Restriction granted her a powerful physique and incredible skill with weapons and cursed tools of all kinds. However, she lacked the ability to see curses without special glasses.

Whatever Cursed Energy she had left, combined with the Cursed Technique that Mai was born with, prevented her from ever reaching her true potential.

After the Shibuya Incident, Maki went back to the Zenin family to retrieve the tools from the clan’s vault. However, she was tricked by her own father and left to die with an injured Mai in a pit full of curses with no way to defend themselves.

Mai, who had always known that her birth was a mistake, sacrificed herself. She took away Maki’s remaining Cursed Energy to use Construction one last time in order to forge a sword, which Maki refers to as “Mai.”

Maki’s power level in Chapter 195

After watching her sister die due to their father’s conspiracy, Maki used her newfound prowess to completely annihilate the Zenin clan, slaughtering everyone who tried to stop her.

Maki was able to overpower even the strongest sorcerers of the clan easily. She defeated Naobito Zenin’s son Naoya, keeping up with the speed of his Projection Sorcery due to her now complete Heavenly Restriction.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 194, she was severely injured by Cursed Spirit Naoya after being hit by his accelerated technique. However, she reassured Noritoshi that she could heal her damaged internal organs in five minutes.

Chapter 195 raw scans show her returning to the battlefield after just three minutes, immediately blocking Naoya’s attack and saving Noritoshi from getting killed.

However, the chapter reveals a new Culling Game participant whose skills when wielding Mai the sword are far superior to Maki’s.

Will Maki become the next Toji?

The parallels between Maki and Toji have been steadily growing since the Perfect Preparation arc in Jujutsu Kaisen. It is not known if Heavenly Restrictions are inherited within a clan similar to Cursed Techniques. However, the two Zenin cousins have virtually identical abilities granted by their Heavenly Restrictions.

The difference in strength lies more in Toji’s experience and training rather than him just having greater talent than Maki.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195 spoilers show Maki being impressed by Daidou’s skill and concluding that it was her who was missing something essential, which defined the difference in their abilities.

The ongoing Sakurajima arc of Jujutsu Kaisen focuses primarily on Maki, and the progression of the storyline seems to be setting her up for a drastic power-up soon.

Such a turn of events would suggest that Maki will become as powerful and threatening as Toji or even surpass him at some point in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

