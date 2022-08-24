Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195: Release date, what to expect, and more

With the plethora of death flags for Noritoshi Kamo in the series’ latest issue, fans are eagerly awaiting spoilers for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195. The Sakurajima Colony arc has certainly been a rollercoaster of emotions for fans thus far, and the imminently released next chapter will likely continue that trend.

This is, of course, all speculative since no spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195 has been released as of this article’s writing. However, what fans do know is the official release date for the issue, which thankfully isn’t too far off.

Most international readers will see the chapter release on Sunday, August 28, while domestic Japanese fans and select international fans will instead see it released in the early morning hours of Monday, August 29.

Follow along as this article breaks down all of the current information for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195 and speculates on what fans can expect.

Akutami seems ready to introduce yet another pair of side characters in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195

Where to read the chapter?

Yuzukahachimir @yzkahchimir

End him Maki you have our permission.

#jjk194 #JJKSpoilers "how about asking mai"End him Maki you have our permission. "how about asking mai"End him Maki you have our permission.#jjk194 #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/4kfAoxL42v

While spoiler information won’t be available until later this week, fans thankfully have a confirmed date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195’s official release.

Fans can read the chapter via Shueisha's MANGAPlus service or their Shonen Jump+ mobile app. The former is a free service which lets fans read the first and latest three issues of a series, while the latter is a subscription-based service which allows audiences to view a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (August 28)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (August 28)

British Time: 4PM BST (August 28)

European Time: 5PM CEST (August 28)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (August 28)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (August 28)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (August 29)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (August 29)

What to expect (speculative)

As previously stated, no spoiler information for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195 has been released as of this writing. What fans do have to go on when speculating about the next issue's events is a surplus of death flags for Noritoshi Kamo, who has become something of a fan favorite since his recent reappearance.

Chapter 194 saw Noritoshi reflect on his life in the Kamo clan, with a particular emphasis centered on his estranged mother and the potential new life she may have found. This comes after he spends some time fighting Naoya, a fight in which he seems prepared to sacrifice his life in order to save Maki so she can continue the good fight.

His dedication is evident to the point of using his own blood for his Cursed Technique, something which Naoya points out will eventually kill him regardless of his skill. Nevertheless, Noritoshi commits to this course of action all the way to the issue’s end, even essentially saying he’ll burn his life away so others can continue blazing on top of his ashes.

This is quickly interrupted by the arrival of two yet-to-be-named sorcerers, who each yell “sumo” and “katana” as they seem to charge at Cursed Spirit Naoya. The issue ends with this final panel, likely suggesting series author and illustrator Gege Akutami will introduce these characters in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195.

The next issue will most likely see Maki rise once more with the arrival of these new forces, looking to overwhelm Naoya with numbers in order to prevent any deaths. While this will likely be her intent, the death flags for Noritoshi are far too numerous for him to not be at least knocking at death’s door.

That being said, fans should not expect anyone to die in the upcoming issue or in the immediate aftermath. The Culling Game arcs have often seen the arrival of more side characters result in a changing of the tides for whatever protagonistic sorcerer the specific arc focuses on.

krojačica sudbine @MonaLisa_1797 "If I am no longer needed, then let me set my life ablaze so that at the very least, my companions' lives will burn brightly on my ashes" #JJK194 "If I am no longer needed, then let me set my life ablaze so that at the very least, my companions' lives will burn brightly on my ashes" #JJK194 https://t.co/1JVnCWcZ1F

There’s also the possibility that these two new sorcerers (who seem to be Ancient Sorcerers based solely on their initial appearances) completely overwhelm Naoya by themselves. This would give Maki more time to rest, as well as allow Noritoshi to escape with his life. Typically, Ancient Sorcerers are stronger than their contemporary counterparts, so such a twist wouldn’t be incredibly difficult for fans to swallow.

Nevertheless, fans can expect the Naoya battle to have a clear direction set up by the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195. While there are many ways Akutami can progress from here, he’ll no doubt have a clear roadmap for fans to theorize with by the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora