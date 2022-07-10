Jujutsu Kaisen: 5 characters who Maki has surpassed (and 5 who are still stronger)

With Maki’s imminent return recently revealed in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, fans are clamoring to see just how powerful she is following her massacre of the Zenin clan.

As she’s set to return in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 191, fans have been heavily debating her strengths and weaknesses. While there are those in the jujutsu world such as Gojo, Kenjaku, and Sukuna who she simply can’t measure up to, there is a shocking list of those whom she’s already passed with her latest power up.

Here are five Jujutsu Kaisen characters who Maki has surpassed, and five more who are still stronger.

Sukuna-less Yuji Itadori and four other Jujutsu Kaisen characters are weaker than Maki

1) Toge Inumaki

Inumaki as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Kicking off the list is Cursed Speech user Toge Inumaki, whose Cursed Technique is one passed down throughout the Inumaki clan of sorcerers. His technique allows him to speak commands which are forcibly enacted on the target.

While this Cursed Technique is incredibly strong, Maki could likely find a solution considering how close she is to Inumaki. Being aware of his technique’s weaknesses, there’s little doubt the adept Zenin clan reject could easily defeat him in a one-on-one.

2) Aoi Todo

Todo as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Similarly, Aoi Todo’s technique is fairly simple to grasp and counter once understood, even more so in a one-on-one. While it will likely be an elongated battle, Maki certainly has the strength and skill to overpower Todo, who himself is an absolute powerhouse in battle.

The fight will no doubt be a long and arduous one, with each fighter being incredibly physically gifted. While Todo may have an advantage with his Boogie Woogie Cursed Technique, Maki can quickly adapt to his movements and devise an effective countermeasure.

3) Yuji Itadori

Yuji as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Maki versus Yuji is a particularly interesting matchup which warrants meticulous analysis, especially due to Sukuna's influence. Obviously, if Sukuna were to take over Yuji’s body, Maki would stand no chance against the King of Curses.

However, if it’s just Yuji against Maki, she undoubtedly brings the win home. Without a Cursed Technique, his only winning conditions are to wear Maki down via the Black Flash and physical attacks. However, Maki can no doubt handle such basic jujutsu attacks.

4) Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Similar to the previous mention, Maki versus Megumi also requires a stipulation, this time centered around Mahoraga, the tenth shinigami of the Ten Shadows Technique. Obviously, if Megumi were able to control Mahoraga, there’s nothing Maki could do, with even Sukuna implying the beast would have beaten him if he only had a few fingers worth of power.

Without Mahoraga, however, she will likely bring home the win. Even within Megumi’s Chimera Shadow Garden Domain Expansion, she’ll likely be able to survive long enough to secure the win.

5) Naobito Zenin

Finally, Jujutsu Kaisen's Naobito Zenin is undoubtedly inferior to Maki considering how she killed her father, Ogi Zenin. Before his death, he tells his daughter that he was only ever inferior to Naobito in one respect, and that was in his children.

As a result, this would seem to imply that Ogi was the superior sorcerer compared to Naobito, despite the latter becoming head of the Zenin clan. Since Maki was able to nearly effortlessly kill her father, this implies that it would be easier for her to win against Naobito.

Kinji Hakari and four other Jujutsu Kaisen characters who’re still stronger than Maki

1) Toji Zenin

Myamura @king_jin_woo



• Name: TOJI FUSHIGURO

• BOD: 31st December

• CT: None

• Heavenly Restricted

• Hobby: Gambling

• Fav Food: Meat

• Disliked Food: Alcohol

(Since he can't get drunk at all)

• Stress: Zenin Family

#JujutsuKaisen Weekly JJK Character Info• Name: TOJI FUSHIGURO• BOD: 31st December• CT: None• Heavenly Restricted• Hobby: Gambling• Fav Food: Meat• Disliked Food: Alcohol(Since he can't get drunk at all)• Stress: Zenin Family Weekly JJK Character Info• Name: TOJI FUSHIGURO• BOD: 31st December• CT: None• Heavenly Restricted• Hobby: Gambling• Fav Food: Meat• Disliked Food: Alcohol(Since he can't get drunk at all)• Stress: Zenin Family#JujutsuKaisen https://t.co/62sy4JyYdJ

Despite being compared to Toji Zenin by her father in his final moments, Maki is still likely not on Toji’s level at this point. He once went toe-to-toe with Satoru Gojo, being strong enough to push the Limitless and Six-eyes user to such limits that he perfected his Reverse Cursed Technique.

Without seeing the absolute peaks of her power, it would be too reckless to label her superior to Toji. While it’s possible Maki is stronger than him, there’s simply not enough hard evidence within Jujutsu Kaisen to support that claim as of this writing.

2) Hajime Kashimo

Similarly, Hajime Kashimo seems to be yet another Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerer who's too strong for Maki. His most recent opponent, Kinji Hakari, is someone he took to their absolute limits, and Hakari is arguably the strongest active character in the series.

Even after seeing the peaks of Maki’s power, Kashimo will most likely be too much for her to handle in a one-on-one. Ancient sorcerers taking part in the culling game are also said to be generally stronger than contemporary generations, further emphasizing his superiority over Maki.

3) Kinji Hakari

Varun - not doing commissions @V_run64



Restless Gambler - Kinji Hakari



from Jujutsu Kaisen



#MangaColoring #JujutsuKaisen #JJK This just been sitting in my camera roll for a min but I’m doing a little project atm and this is one of the pages I made for it.Restless Gambler - Kinji Hakarifrom Jujutsu Kaisen This just been sitting in my camera roll for a min but I’m doing a little project atm and this is one of the pages I made for it. Restless Gambler - Kinji Hakarifrom Jujutsu Kaisen#MangaColoring #JujutsuKaisen #JJK https://t.co/k0K4suZuzz

As mentioned above, Kinji Hakari is arguably the strongest currently active Jujutsu Kaisen character. His Idle Death Gamble Domain Expansion and Jackpot ability make him incredibly powerful, emphasizing why Satoru Gojo believes he can surpass him.

Therefore, it’s simply unfair and likely unrealistic to rank Maki above him. Since she’s lacking Cursed Energy and any associated abilities, she’ll likely need to have become incredibly physically powerful to somehow overcome Hakari’s near-immortality.

4) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta (left) as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

As a Special Grade sorcerer, Yuta is respected even by the higher-ups of the jujutsu world as one of the strongest currently active sorcerers around. Such a title is emblematic of how powerful he is, with a unique Cursed Technique that allows him to copy and use, without restriction, the Cursed Techniques of others.

Such a versatile and powerful skill set is likely too much for Maki to handle, especially considering Yuta is extremely skilled in hand-to-hand combat as well. Unfortunately for Maki, she has no chance of winning against her classmate.

5) Ryu Ishigori

shiro @kaikaikitan Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20 cover is Ishigori Ryu!! It will be released on August 4th. Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20 cover is Ishigori Ryu!! It will be released on August 4th. https://t.co/6XOjAQH9bd

Finally, Ryu Ishigori is one of the strongest sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen’s various Culling Game arcs. In his original life, he was said to have the highest recorded Cursed Energy output ever, emphasizing just how powerful his raw strength as a sorcerer is.

He’s also shown to be incredibly skilled in both hand-to-hand and Cursed Techniques, even giving Yuta Okkotsu a run for his money. Unfortunately for Maki, she just hasn’t shown enough to be ranked at the same level as Ishigori and Okkotsu.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far