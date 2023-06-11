Jujutsu Kaisen's Todo's VA joins the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Japanese dub has cast Jujutsu Kaisen voice actor Subaru Kimura in the role of the titular superhero, aka Hobie Brown. Kimura is known for playing a lot of eccentric punk roles including Jujutsu Kaisen's own Aoi Todo and Pesci from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

The reception to the latest movie has been overwhelmingly positive, earning over $51.7 million on its opening day. The Japanese dub, likewise, has gotten massive praise for talent from Demon Slayer and Death Note being involved in the production and voicing several characters.

Across the Spider-Verse features Jujutsu Kaisen VA

Spider-Punk fits Subaru's acting career

Subaru and his roles

Across the Spider-Verse features a number of characters from the titular superhero multiverse. One of these is Hobie Brown aka Spider-Punk, an African anarchist and punk band member from an Earth where Britain is ruled by a totalitarian regime. He is effectively one of the central characters aside from Miles or Miguel.

Subaru Kimura has played more than a few punks that are crafty and roguish in their own ways. Examples included Aoi Todo from Jujutsu Kaisen, Satsuki Ogino from Psycho-Pass, and even classroom delinquent Ryoma Terasaka from Assassination Classroom. All of these roles have some kind of punk aesthetic that fit Spider-Punk perfectly and compliment the character.

Subaru appears to bring that energy to Spider-Punk, as some people have noted on Twitter as well as in audience reactions to the other VAs from anime like One Punch Man and Death Note like Mamoru Miyano (Light Yagami from Death Note) and Aoi Yuki (Tatsumaki from One Punch Man) playing Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

Controversy rears its head

For every positive reaction regarding the Jujutsu Kaisen VA's performance, there are always a few controversies. Some western Jujutsu Kaisen fans on Twitter expressed displeasure at Kimura voicing Spider-Punk, citing a now-deleted Instagram post from 2018 wherein the actor dressed in blackface.

While voice-acting controversies are common, there hasn't been any huge outcry or outrage toward Kimura for this incident. The Japanese actor is known for numerous roles wherein he plays darker-skinned characters such as those mentioned above.

Myamura @king_jin_woo Hobie Brown : Spider-Punk will be voiced by Aoi Todo's VA Subaru Kimura in Across The Spider-Verse JP Dub Hobie Brown : Spider-Punk will be voiced by Aoi Todo's VA Subaru Kimura in Across The Spider-Verse JP Dub https://t.co/DbNw5yaSqP

Subaru Kimura has continued his roles and fans appreciate the addition of anime voice talent to Across the Spider-Verse. They consider him a great fit for the goofy and smart Spider-Punk if the reviews are any indication. The voice actor is already known for voicing similar punk characters, and this is no exception.

Across the Spider-Verse appears to be doing quite well across the world, especially in Japan. This is no doubt thanks to the excellence that the Japanese dub appears to be bringing to the film, the characters, and the overall spreading of Spider-Man all over the world.

