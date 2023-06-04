Death Note & Demon Slayer voice actors in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse steal the show

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is making waves at the worldwide box office, with the film grossing the biggest opening day of 2023 and earning $51.7 million. The film is a thrilling action-packed masterpiece that has resonated with fans, and its Japanese dub has further elevated the hype to the next level.

The Japanese dub for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse boasts a star studded cast of voice actors who have previously worked in popular series like Death Note and Demon Slayer. These seasoned voice actors have been stealing the show since and have had an irrefutable impact on certain scenes in what is already a spectacular film.

Veteran Japanese VAs elevate Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to a whole new level

The Japanese dub for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film has some of the biggest names in the anime industry as a part of the casting crew. These famous voice actors add to the hype and intensity of the film, with their impeccable acting elevating the film's experience to a new level.

The film's main cast comprises of voice actors who've previously worked on anime series such as Demon Slayer, Death Note, Steins;Gate, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, among others. The veteran voice actors, who have had an impactful presence in the film, include:

Miles Morales is voiced by Kensho Ono

Gwen Stacy is voiced by Aoi Yuki

Peter B. Parker is voiced by Mamoru Miyano

Miguel O'hara is voiced by Tomokazu Seki

In the trailer above, Manabu Ino also voices Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker, with Tomoaki Maeno voicing Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker and Junya Enoki as the voice actor for Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

The theme song, titled REALiZE, has been performed by the Japanese anisong singer LiSA. As a token of appreciation for being a part of the film, LiSA has also received a unique jacket art that depicts her in the Spider Verse. This popular singer, songwriter, and lyricist has previously worked on titles like Demon Slayer and Sword Art Online.

The main cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse boasts rich credentials, both in experience and quality. In the film, Miles Morales is voiced by Kensho Ono, who is known for voicing Giorno Giovanna from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Tetsuya Kuroko from Kuroko's Basketball.

Aoi Yuuki voices Gwen Satcy in the film, who is known for voicing Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Tatsumaki from One Punch Man, and Mami from Rent-A-Girlfriend. Meanwhile, Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider Man 2099, is being voiced by Seki Tomokazu, who has previously voiced Gilgamesh from Fate. Lastly, Peter B. Parker is voiced by Mamoru Miyano, who is known for his roles as Light Yagami from Death Note and Rintaro Okabe from Steins;Gate.

As is evident from the responses of the Japanese fandom, these talented voice actors have elevated the quality of the Japanese dubbed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, making the film even more exiciting and captivating for the audience and anime enthusiasts.

