Demon Slayer Season 3 leaks reveal the opening theme song 

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "To the Swordsmith Village" is all set to premiere at the Los Angeles Orpheum Theater in California on February 18, 2023.

The premiere will feature the climactic battle of the Entertainment District arc, leading into the Swordsmith Village arc, which will be the focus of the upcoming season.

Season 3 recently premiered in select Japanese theaters on February 4 and 5, leading to clips from the series being leaked on Twitter. The clips have revealed the opening theme song of season 3 which is a collaboration between artists MAN WITH A MISSION and Milet.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Demon Slayer season 3.

MAN WITH A MISSION X Milet opening theme song for Demon Slayer season 3 leaked

Following the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "To the Swordsmith Village" in select Japanese theaters, many clips from the premiere have been surfacing on Twitter.

The leaks are providing worldwide fans with exciting new information about the upcoming feature-length theatrical release, comprising episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc and an extended cut of episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc.

The full opening theme of Demon Slayer season 3 was also leaked on Twitter accompanied by visuals from the theatrical premiere. The opening theme is a collaborative effort between the famous Japanese rock band MAN WITH A MISSION and Japanese singer-songwriter Milet. The above clip shows the entire opening with characters like Mitsuri, Muchirio, Tanjiro, and others making an appearance.

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Swordsmith Village Arc"

Scheduled for April 2023!



OP: "Kizuna no kiseki" by MAN WITH A MISSION × milet



More: 【Theme Song】Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Swordsmith Village Arc"Scheduled for April 2023!OP: "Kizuna no kiseki" by MAN WITH A MISSION × miletMore: demonslayer-anime.com 【Theme Song】Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Swordsmith Village Arc"Scheduled for April 2023! OP: "Kizuna no kiseki" by MAN WITH A MISSION × milet✨More: demonslayer-anime.com https://t.co/3AWZxoEGoX

The song has been well received by fans worldwide, with the beautiful animation quality of season 3 taking it to a whole new level. Aniplex’s official YouTube channel uploaded the opening theme on February 3, 2023, however, the full version was leaked a few days after the theatrical release in Japan.

The Swordsmith Village arc leaks are rampant on Twitter right now with critical information about the upcoming season being revealed to worldwide anime fans. The leaks show that the Upper-Rank Demons, one through five, all made their appearances in season 3 after the deaths of Upper Moon Six Daki and Gyutaro.

The above spoiler shows Upper Moon Two: Doma instigating his subordinate Upper Moon Three: Akaza, leading to the latter slicing Doma's face off. However, their commotion gets interrupted by Upper Rank One, Kokushibo.

Kokushibo slices Akaza's arm, scaring the Upper Moon Three with his powerful aura. He tells Akaza to follow the system of hierarchy or challenge Doma to a blood battle and take his place. This is the first time we get to see Kokushibo's face, with fans also getting a taste of his power and authority.

The scene above also introduces fans to the two main antagonists of Demon Slayer season 3, Upper Moon 4: Hantengu and Upper Moon 5: Gyokko.

Poll : 0 votes