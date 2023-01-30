Demon Slayer is an action-adventure anime based on the award-winning Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotogue. Animated by Studio Ufotable, the series debuted in 2019 and has released two successful seasons and one feature-length film.

The anime series has become a global sensation with its astounding animation, interesting characters, and hyped action sequences, earning praise from fans worldwide. Season 2 of Demon Slayer was released in October 2021 and had 18 episodes for fans to enjoy.

The season got dived into two arcs, Mugen Train Arc consisting of 7 episodes, and The Entertainment District Arc, with 11 episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer season 2 full list of episodes and watch order

1) Mugen Train Arc

Tanjiro and Rengoku (Image via Ufotable)

The Mugen Train Arc spans across seven episodes and acts as a recompilation of the movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which was released in 2020. Tanjiro, his younger sister Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke board the Mugen Train to assist Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku in his mission to hunt down a demon that was terrorizing the passengers of the train.

The group fights against several villains while also trying to save the passengers. The train gets derailed when an Upper Rank Three Demon named Akaza shows up at the scene. A climactic battle ensues between him and Rengoku, ultimately resulting in the Flame Hashira's death. The episodes mentioned below fall under the Mugen Train Arc.

Episode 1: Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku

Episode 2: Deep Sleep

Episode 3: Should Have Been

Episode 4: Insult

Episode 5: Move Forward!

Episode 6: Akaza

Episode 7: Set Your Heart Ablaze

Fans who have already watched the Mugen train movie can afford to skip this arc entirely and go straight to the Entertainment District Arc, which begins with chapter 8. However, fans who have just watched season one of the anime can enjoy this arc before moving on to the next one.

2) Entertainment District Arc

Tanjiro and Tengen Uzui as seen in Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

The next arc in Demon Slayer season 2 is the Entertainment District Arc and spans 11 episodes. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke accompany Sound Hashira Tegen Uzui to an entertainment district where Tegen's three wives had suddenly disappeared while collecting information on a demon.

The group tracks down one of the demons, who turns out to be the Oiran named Daki. She held the position of Upper Moon Six and gave Tanjiro quite a hard time. Nevertheless, through his Sun Breathing techniques, Tanjiro almost managed to slice the demon's head off. The confrontation reached a boiling point when even Nezuko joined the fight and showed off her powerful demon abilities.

On the verge of defeat, Daki summons her older brother, Gyutaro, who turns out to be a much stronger and more malicious demon for the group to handle. With a lot of teamwork and combined attacks, they succeeded in killing the demon duo, ending the season with their shared tragic backstory. The episodes mentioned below fall under the Entertainment District Arc.

Episode 8: Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui

Episode 9: Infiltrating the Entertainment District

Episode 10: What Are You?

Episode 11: Tonight

Episode 12: Things Are Gonna Get Real Flashy!!

Episode 13: Layered Memories

Episode 14:Transformation

Episode 15: Gathering

Episode 16: Defeating an Upper Rank Demon

Episode 17: Never Give Up

Episode 18: No Matter How Many Lives

Fans need to watch the Entertainment District Arc arc after watching season 1 and the Mugen Train Arc or the Mugen Train movie, as both of them cover the same topic. As for the future of the series, Swordsmith Village Arc is set to premiere in April 2023, giving fans ample time to catch up on all the Demon Slayer content they have missed out on so far.

