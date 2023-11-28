Demon Slayer: Why is Kyojuro Rengoku so loved by fans? Explained

Kyojuro Rengoku might just be one of the most beloved characters of Demon Slayer. The Hashira of Fire has attained a sizable fanbase for his positive attitude and pure heart, despite his short amount of screentime. So what made this fiery demon slayer one of the series breakout stars?

A good part of it is his presence in the massively successful Mugen Train movie. He’s incredibly present in the film as a supporting character, and getting a starring role in the stunning climatic battle of the film. All of this adds up to make a well-liked character, but also a very surface-level analysis. Because Rengoku isn’t just loved for his positive attitude and awesome fights, there’s a deeper reason as well.

How Kyojuro Rengoku took Demon Slayer fans by storm

Rengoku's epic final fight against Akaza. (Image via Ufotable)

Rengoku is actually the one to fight the final battle of the Mugen Train movie. After Tanjiro and Inosuke defeat the demon that had possessed the titular train, it derails, and the injuries the two suffered in the fight keep them down. When they are jumped by the violent Upper Moon demon Akaza, it is Rengoku who takes the demon on.

Akaza spends most of the fight attempting to convince Rengoku to become a demon to become even stronger. However, Rengoku stoutly refused all these offers, even as it became clearer and clearer that the Hashira was in a losing battle. Despite the odds stacked against him, he remained strong and stood his ground.

Then Akaza mortally wounded Rengoku. Aware that he didn’t have much longer to live, Rengoku fought through the pain and attempted to stop Akaza entirely and make him burn in the sunlight. Ultimately the one to surrender is Akaza, who runs away from the fight in cowardice, something Tanjiro berates the demon for as he retreats.

Even though the fight resulted in Rengoku’s death, he is at peace knowing he had saved the lives of those on the train, and those of Tanjiro and the other younger demon slayers. In many ways, Rengoku actually won the fight against Akaza, by not letting him take a single life besides his own. In death, the Fire Hashira had shown what it truly meant to be a Demon Slayer.

Rengoku - the perfect Demon Slayer

Rengoku in his final moments. (Image via Ufotable)

Fans don’t simply love Rengoku because he’s a positive person with some cool action scenes. It’s because Rengoku showed off the best qualities of being a demon slayer and to a degree the best parts of humanity as a whole. Even as he lay dying, he commended Tanjiro and wished him well. Though he was fatally injured, not one person on the train was fatally injured and he had won.

The fleetingness of his life and appearance also helps Rengoku’s reputation among fans. If he were left alive as a positive figure, fans would probably still like him, but his death was entirely shocking and sudden, especially against a fierce foe like the Upper Moon demons. Even in the face of certain defeat, Rengoku never abandoned his principles. In the end, he was a noble and strong soul.

In conclusion, fans love Rengoku because he was a paragon Demon Slayer who has awesome action scenes but also an impactful and tear-jerking death. These aspects help bolster him into a beloved and iconic character of the series as a whole, even if he only has one arc to shine in.

