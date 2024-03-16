8 most hype moments in all the Demon Slayer movies, ranked

The Demon Slayer movies have not only captivated audiences with their amazing animation and gripping plot, but they have also brought fans some heart-stopping, adrenaline-filled moments. The movies including the Mt. Natagumo Arc, Mugen Train, and TV specials - Sibling's Bond and To the Swordsmith Village arc have taken viewers into a world of swordsmanship, antiquated methods, and unwavering resolve.

Ufotable's animation skills are impressive, ranging from heart-stopping battles to ethereal water techniques. Every frame is elevated by the studio's painstaking attention to detail, drawing viewers into a world where demon slaying and sword fights come to life. The Demon Slayer movies raise the bar for visual storytelling, whether it is through the menacing beauty of Nezuko's blood demon artwork or the swift strikes of Tanjiro's blade.

The stunning animation of Ufotable and the skillful storytelling of Koyoharu Gotouge thrust this dark fantasy saga into the hearts of millions of people around the world. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train broke box office records and became the highest-grossing Japanese film ever made, proving that the Demon Slayer movies aren't just anime but a global phenomenon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer movies.

Hype moments in all the Demon Slayer movies

8) Tanjiro cuts the boulder in half (Sibling's Bond)

Tanjiro cuts the boulder (Image via Ufotable)

Fans were left in complete amazement when Tanjiro Kamado accomplished an incredible feat in one of the Demon Slayer movies. During his intense training with Urokodaki in Demon Slayer: Siblings’s Bond, Tanjiro was given an insurmountable task—using his sword to cut a large boulder in half. This was no routine test; rather, it represented his unwavering will to become a demon slayer.

As Tanjiro improved and mastered the technique of Total Concentration Breathing, the suspense increased. When the time came, he used unmatched accuracy to strike the boulder, splitting it straight through the middle.

7) Giyu using Total Concentration Eleventh Form - Dead Calm (Mt. Natagumo Arc)

Giyu using Eleventh Form (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka, the stoic Water Hashira from the Mt. Natagumo Arc of the Demon Slayer movies, possesses a skill that goes beyond simple fighting prowess. At the pinnacle of his Water Breathing style is the breathtaking Eleventh Form—Dead Calm.

When Giyu uses this form to defeat Rui, he transcends into a profoundly tranquil state, contrasting the chaos of combat. As Giyu uses this technique, fans hold their breath, knowing that within its peaceful embrace lies the power to defy fate itself.

6) Rengoku protecting his spirit (Mugen Train)

Rengoku protecting his spirit from attack while trapped in hypnosis (Image via Ufotable)

The Flame Hashira was caught in a terrifying dream in one of the Demon Slayer movies Mugen Train, when the lower-rank demon, Enmu, ensnared Rengoku in his evil deception. His thoughts drifted, controlled by Enmu's evil through fears, desires, and memories. But despite the weight of the hypnotic spell, Rengoku's spirit blazed through. His steadfast determination went beyond the limitations of the dream.

Rengoku's inner fire roared in this ethereal battle of wills. He refused to give in to the seduction of imagined memories, holding fast to his mission—the unwavering defense of humanity. Rengoku came out of the dream, his spirit intact.

5) Tanjiro kills himself to escape Enmu's hypnosis (Mugen Train)

Tanjiro about to cut off his head (Image via Ufotable)

In the gripping battle from one of the highest-grossing Demon Slayer movies, Tanjiro Kamado battles Enmu, a cunning foe who traps him in a terrifying dream. Tanjiro is adamant about escaping, and his resolve is stronger than ever. He understands the illusionary nature of his situation with the assistance of his sister, Nezuko.

He looks for a way out as he rushes through his family's heartfelt goodbyes. When none show up, he makes a quick and cruel decision to end his own life in the dream by severing his neck. Tanjiro's desperation enables him to escape Enmu's hypnotic hold, proving his unwavering resolve and the extent he will go to defend humanity.

4) Akaza using Technique Development, Destructive death: Compass Needle (Mugen Train)

Akaza activating his technique (Image via Ufotable)

In the thrilling finale of Mugen Train, one of the most prominent among the Demon Slayer movies, the unstoppable Kyojuro Rengoku and the formidable Akaza fight in a battle of cosmic proportions. In this struggle between life and death, Akaza reveals his astounding technique, which is Technique Development, Destructive Death: Compass Needle.

Using the wisdom of the compass needle, he unleashes punches and kicks that resound with shockwave-enhanced might. Fighting with precision where each move is in sync with the guidance of the cosmic needle, Akaza's style goes beyond simple physical might.

3) Zenitsu's Thunder Breathing - Thunderclap and Flash (Mt. Natagumo Arc)

Zenitsu using Clap and Flash (Image via Ufotable)

One of the flashiest scenes from the Demon Slayer movies is when Zenitsu unleashes a technique in Mt. Natagumo Arc that reverberates with electrifying intensity. Zenitsu faces a terrifying foe in the shadowy forest—a human head that has been attached to the body of a spider. With unwavering resolve, he channels the Thunder Breathing, First Form: Thunderclap and Flash, Sixfold.

He only really mastered the first form, but he makes it flawless. Lightning crackles around him as he wields his blade, moving so quickly that it is blinding. Every blow reflects the very nature of thunder—an abrupt, powerful force. The once-assured demon cowers in the face of Zenitsu's strength as he vanquishes the spider demon with a resounding clash.

2) Rengoku's sheer willpower to protect the innocent (Mugen Train)

Rengoku fighting after getting pierced by Akaza (Image via Ufotable)

During the intense battle with Akaza, Kyojuro Rengoku left his mark on the hearts of Demon Slayer fans. Rengoku persevered despite severe wounds inflicted by Akaza. He protected those around him by deflecting Akaza's blows with each clash.

In the final moments, as Akaza’s hand pierced him, Rengoku’s spirit blazed brighter. With a single, fiercely focused eye, he uttered his unwavering commitment to protecting innocent lives at all costs. Fans will always hold a special place in their hearts for this legend, who defied cosmic forces of destruction and left an enduring imprint on the history of Demon Slayer movies.

1) Tanjiro's Hinokami Kagura (Mt. Natagumo arc)

Tanjiro slicing Rui's threads using Hinokami Kagura (Image via Ufotable)

Nezuko Kamado gets entangled in Rui's perilous threads during that fierce battle on Mount Natagumo. The fragile yet lethal silk encircles her, ready to break her soul and drain her life force. When Tanjiro sees his sister in danger, he goes above and beyond his limits. In his final conflict with Rui on Mount Natagumo, Tanjiro Kamado summons the mighty Hinokami Kagura.

Tanjiro's veins ignite with the dance of fire technique that has been passed down through generations. His broken blade, surrounded by flames, turns into a searing weapon that can sever the hardest demon threads. Together with Nezuko's exploding blood and Hinokami Kagura, Tanjiro's final strike ends with Rui's decapitation.

The Demon Slayer movies never stop weaving a captivating narrative that has audiences gripped, whether it's Tanjiro's unwavering resolve or Nezuko's silent strength.