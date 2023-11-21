Is Enmu in love with Muzan Kibutsuji in Demon Slayer? Explained

Demon Slayer first introduced Enmu towards the end of season 1, and later, he got the highlight in the Mugen Train movie. Despite his brief appearance, Enmu's behavior and demeanor towards Muzan Kibutsuji have sparked intrigue among fans, raising questions about the nature of their connection.

While Enmu's feelings have never been explicitly confirmed as "love," his dialogues hint at a peculiar blend of respect and reverence, manifesting as a form of perverse devotion. Enmu is the last survivor among the lower moon demons and had his last moments in the Mugen Train movie.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer: Enmu's extreme infatuation with Muzan

Enmu as shown in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Muzan Kibutsuji, known for his ruthless treatment of lower moon demons, has a notorious reputation for reprimanding and exterminating those he deems weak. The exception to this rule is Rui, who received a degree of favoritism. Enmu, however, appears to be another anomaly in Muzan's brutal hierarchy.

Enmu's introduction in Demon Slayer is marked by a traumatic encounter with Muzan. Initially intended for complete consumption, Enmu's fate takes a turn when he expresses envy and praise for Muzan while being devoured.

This peculiar interaction leads to Enmu's transformation into a demon, sparking his relentless ascent through the ranks to secure a significant position among Muzan's subordinates. He ultimately becomes one of the Lower Moons of the Twelve Kizuki.

Muzan as shown in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

During a crucial meeting in episode 26 of Demon Slayer season 1, Muzan, in a female form, eliminates all the Lower Moons except Enmu. This selective mercy hints at a peculiar connection between Muzan and Enmu, one that goes beyond the typical master-subordinate relationship seen in the demon hierarchy.

The true nature of Enmu's feelings is further clouded when faced with death. Unlike his fellow Lower Moons, Enmu doesn't express terror or desperation. Instead, he reveals blushing delight at being killed by Muzan, considering it the greatest honor as a demon. Muzan then grants Enmu more of his blood, instructing him to eliminate Tanjiro to get more blood.

Lower moons (Image via Ufotable)

As the Mugen Train Arc concludes, Enmu's dying moments expose a desire for more of Muzan's blood, aiming for a blood duel with an Upper Moon. Yet, despite his enhanced powers, Enmu laments his inability to defeat anyone, painting a picture of a demon trapped in a nightmarish existence.

While Enmu's feelings for Muzan are undeniably intense, it is crucial to note that the series has not officially confirmed these sentiments as "love." Instead, Enmu's emotions toward Muzan may be best described as a perverse and extreme form of devotion or infatuation, adding yet another layer of intrigue to the intricate narrative of Demon Slayer.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer: Enmu (Image via Ufotable)

While Enmu's emotions for Muzan stand out as the most extreme among the Twelve Kizuki, labeling them as love would be rather wrong. A closer examination suggests an infatuation or a peculiar form of perverted devotion.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has adapted the Swordsmith Village arc, which is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Considering the time gaps between seasons 1, 2, and 3, it can be predicted that season 4 might be released in late 2024.

