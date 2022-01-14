The Twelve Kizuki's Upper Moon Demons in Demon Slayer: Who are they and how did they join?

One of the most compelling villain groups in recent animanga history are the Upper Moon Demons in Demon Slayer. Having the right combination of power, strength, mystique, and sparing use, the Upper Moon Demons in Demon Slayer are one of the series’ best groups.

While the backstories and rankings of the Upper Moon Demons in Demon Slayer may seem confusing to some, they’re actually fairly easy to grasp. All it takes is a proper understanding of how the ranking and initiation systems work for the Upper Moon Demons in Demon Slayer.

Follow along as this article breaks down the rankings of (as of the Entertainment District arc) and initiation process for the Upper Moon Demons in Demon Slayer.

Warning: This article contains spoilers!

Fans curious about details of Upper Moon Demons in Demon Slayer - as series races back to the animanga community forefront with Entertainment District arc

Initiation process

Muzan Kibutsuji, progenitor of Demon Kind and inductor of all Twelve Kizuki members.

To become part of the Upper Moon Demons in Demon Slayer, one must first prove themselves as a typical demon. This is shown to be done by killing enough humans to have Muzan notice you and want to give you his own blood.

By devouring the blood of the progenitor of demon kind, these demons gain access to higher levels of strength and speed as well as new abilities. Furthermore, the Upper Moon Demons in Demon Slayer are given a higher concentration of the blood than Lower Moon Demons. This serves as further emphasis for the strength an Upper Moon Demon in Demon Slayer once it has been initiated.

One important note is that one doesn’t necessarily need to have been a demon already to receive Muzan’s blood. Kokushibo and Akaza are prime examples of this, with both being turned into demons and joining the Upper Moon Demons simultaneously through Muzan’s blood.

Rankings and brief member histories

1) Kokushibo

A fan edit of Kokushibo's Demon Slayer manga appearance. (Image via Wallpaper For You)

Kokushibo is the oldest and highest ranking member of the Twelve Kizuki. Being the older twin brother of the legendary Demon Slayer Yoriichi Tsugikuni, Kokushibo had considerable strength as a human. This impressed Muzan enough to give Kokushibo his own blood and turn him into a demon and the first member of the Upper Moon Demons.

2) Doma

A fan-edit of Doma's manga appearance from the Demon Slayer manga. (Image via YouTube)

Doma was born into the Paradise Faith Cult and was groomed into being its leader from birth. Doma still maintains this position today, and at 20 years old met Muzan through this position. This was when Muzan transformed Doma into a demon, yet Doma became an Upper Moon demon sometime later. This would’ve been before meeting Gyutaro and Daki in the Entertainment District and turning them into demons.

3) Akaza

Akaza as seen in the Demon Slayer anime. (Image via Ufotable Studios)

Akaza was turned into a demon and made an Upper Moon Demon all at once by Muzan Kibutsuji. As a human, Akaza was known as Hakuji and killed 67 human members of a rival dojo. This attention obviously caught Muzan’s attention, who was disappointed to find a human responsible. Muzan responds by turning Akaza into a demon and inducting him into the Upper Moon Demon ranks instantaneously.

4) Hantengu

One of Hantengu's various forms as seen in the Demon Slayer manga. (Image via YouTube)

Hantengu was a criminal in his human life who claimed it wasn’t he who was at fault, but his hands, which he couldn’t control. This implies Hantengu is suffering from a mental illness, but this is never confirmed. Nevertheless, Hantengu is eventually sentenced to death and forced to pay for his crimes until Muzan shows up. Hantengu consumes Muzan’s blood and becomes a demon, but doesn’t instantly gain Upper Moon Demon status, so this must come later on before the series’ start.

5) Gyokko

Upper Moon Five Gyokko as seen in the Demon Slayer manga. (Image via YouTube)

Known at the time as Managi, Gyokko grew up as a strange child fascinated with fish carcasses and other morbid objects and philosophies. Gyokko also lost his parents at an early age to a drowning accident, yet other villagers stayed away, thinking he murdered his parents.

While untrue, Gyokko’s viewing of his parents' bodies did spark a fascination with death inside him. This manifests when Gyokko kills a village boy and stuffs his body in a jar, to which the boy's parents retaliate by killing Gyokko. Fortunately, Gyokko survived for half a day until Muzan found him and turned him into a demon, and presumably joined the Upper Moon Demon ranks sometime after.

6) Gyutaro/Daki

Daki and Gyutaro, the shares of the Rank Six title of the Upper Moon Demons in Demon Slayer. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Serving as the central antagonists of the Entertainment District arc, Gyutaro and Daki were siblings in human life who were nearly killed as teenagers. Daki was nearly burned to death and Gyutaro was slashed in the back while cradling his sister’s nearly lifeless body.

Fortunately, Doma happened to be passing by at the time and turned both of them into demons due to him being a self-proclaimed “good guy." Doma also implores them to get strong enough to get “that man” to notice them and join the Upper Moon Demons, which the two successfully do at some point.

