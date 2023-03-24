The action-fantasy anime Demon Slayer has been one of the biggest hits in recent years. Muzan Kibutsuji, The Demon King is the most fearsome demon, who is also the main antagonist in the anime where the world lives peacefully during the day but is haunted by countless demons at night. These demons have come into existence because of the Demong King.

While manga fans know most of the facts about Muzan, anime fans only know about his shapeshifting and his ability to enhance the strength of demons using his blood. The Original Demon can also do insane feats like changing himself into a gigantic being and organ shifting. This allows him to change the positions of his seven hearts and five brains.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg, and Muzan's abilities surpass the expectations of any other anime fan. This feature showcases some of Muzan's lesser-known facts to anime fans.

Disclaimer: This feature contains spoilers about the Demon Slayer manga.

8 facts about Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer that fans may not know

1) Muzan picks his favorites

Akaza (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kokushibo, Akaza, Gyutaro, and Rui are among the Demon King's closest subordinates. Despite being an arrogant character, Muzan allowed these four demons to have liberty in making some of their decisions and even considered their preferences.

Kokushibo is the only demon that can use a breathing style like the Demon Slayers and also enjoys the status of being Muzan's business partner. Muzan allowed Akaza's wish of not being willing to kill women.

Muzan's favoritism towards Gyutaro can be seen in season 2 of Demon Slayer when he allows Gyutaro to share his position with his sister. Rui was allowed to keep a fake family and other demons were not allowed to create any sort of organization, which can be seen in season 1 of the anime.

2) The Demon was a human.

The demons in the Demon Slayer anime are unable to reproduce, the only way a demon can be created is by using Muzan's blood. He himself was not a demon at the time of his birth. Muzan was an extremely weak baby when he was born, which even led to his death as a few days-old infant.

Miraculously, while Muzan returned to life, he wasn't fully cured. However, the future Demon King was diagnosed with a very rare unnamed illness, which would not allow him to go out in the sun. His doctor predicted that he can’t live a long life with the illness and shall die by the age of 20.

3) Muzan's way of communicating with the demons on mission

Nezuko and Tamyo (Image via Ufotable)

Muzan is the strongest demon, who possesses abilities like creating demons and communicating and controlling them using telepathy. He creates them by infusing his blood into them, thus creating a link between them. Due to the link between them, he is able to command demons even from distant places.

Of course, exceptions can be seen everywhere in the world. He is linked to all the demons except Kamado Nezuko and Tamayo. These two demons are free to act of their own will and do not have to follow the rules and commands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

4) Muzan is extremely short-tempered

Muzan killing someone for mocking him (Image via Ufotable)

Muzan doesn't like being made fun of, he is extremely short-tempered and immediately loses his cool instantly killing that person. The Demon King does not accept any disrespect from his subordinates or human beings.

The ultimate demon does not think twice before killing anyone, be it a Demon or any human. He is a demon with the appearance of a frail-looking Michael Jackson. His frail appearance is due to his sickness, all the people belonging to his bloodline have been cursed and have a similar physique.

5) Muzan's one regret

In the anime series Demon Slayer, we have seen Muzan kill mercilessly. The kill count of Muzan Manga is in the multiples of thousands. Muzan has even killed his own subordinates and shows no signs of regret, which is not very surprising as the Demon King's cunning and cruel nature is quite visible.

However, the merciless Demon King does regret the murder of certain somebody. It was the doctor who was trying to cure his disease, who became the first victim of the Demon King. The doctor had given him special medicine that he had prepared to cure Muzan's rare disease. However, it looked like a failed attempt as his condition started further worsening. This enraged Muzan and he killed his doctor.

6) The relation with Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Kagaya Ubayashiki (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kagaya Ubuyashiki is the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan Kibutsuji is the Demon King. How could these two polar opposites be related? Well, according to the manga, these two belong to the same bloodline.

Their belonging to the same bloodline doesn't really make them a happy family. Instead, the Ubuyashiki family has sworn to kill the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji at all costs. As Muzan belonged to the Ubuyashiki family, the family was cursed that every newborn child would be weak and die right away or die young.

7) Muzan's real goal

Blue Spider Lily (Image via Ufotable)

In the Demon Slayer anime, Muzan is seen killing people, creating new demons, and commanding them to go on slaughter missions. None of this slaughter has been done to establish World Dominance. However, to find a cure for his disease, a disease that doesn't let Muzan go out in the sun. As stepping out in the sun would lead to his death.

Muzan commands all of his demons to go on a search for his cure, which can only be done by the flower known as Blue Spider Lily. It's the same flower that Muzan's doctor used to treat him. This flower did not show any effect initially, which is why he killed the doctor.

However, he later realized that this flower had made him a lot stronger and stronger than ever before. It gave him inhuman strength, made him immortal, and turned him into the first demon.

8) The Demon Kings' relationships

Muzan Kibutsuji with his fake daughter in Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

It is said that the Demon King has never had a happy family, which he himself did not wish for. The main antagonist of Demon Slayer has been living on the planet for well over 1000 years.

He obviously had several marriages and relationships in the meantime. All he wanted was a source to blend into human society and stay out of the eyes of the Demon Slayer Corps. In the anime, Muzan can be with two families. One, where he acts as the boyfriend of a lady whose husband was killed by Muzan himself. Another is where he shapeshifts himself into a kid.

Season 3 of the anime Demon Slayer: Swordsmith's arc will air in the next few months. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next season to release.

