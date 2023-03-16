Demon Slayer: Fan transforms himself into Zenitsu using VFX

Demon Slayer, from Ufotable, is one of the best anime series in recent years. The plot of the anime revolves around the three main protagonists, Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma.

All the characters in Demon Slayer have their unique styles of dressing and fighting, making them a favorite for cosplay among fans. The two most popular cosplay characters from the anime are Nezuko and Zenitsu.

However, one fan recently took cosplaying to a whole other level, using VFX to literally transform himself into Zenitsu for a live-action scene.

Meet Jalex Rosa, who transformed himself into Zenitsu from Demon Slayer using VFX

Jalex's attempt at creating a live-action scene as Zenitsu from Demon Slayer. (Image via YouTube)

Jalex Rosa is a YouTuber who uploads videos about him recreating scenes with the help of VFX, and has been uploading videos like these for the past two years. About nine months ago, Jalex uploaded a similar video of himself cosplaying Zenitsu from Demon Slayer.

Zenitsu Agatsuma is one of the main characters in the anime. He is an incredibly talented swordsman, but only when he is unconscious. He is a totally opposite character when he is awake. Zenitsu is quite skilled in using a technique known as Thunder Breathing. He also possesses a better sense of hearing than others, which is an adaptation, as he has his eyes closed during combat.

The yellow-haired demon slayer shows incredible speed and reflexes during fights.

Jalex paid special attention to detail in the making of the live-action scene. From his costume to the typical yellow hair, the work done on the character and the surrounding forest and lightning is immaculate.

The scene looks pretty good, especially when you consider the small budget and lack of resources. As per the video's title, the 20-second live-action scene took him 30 days to make.

Jalex is also working on other projects

Jalex Rosa as Madara Uchiha (Image via YouTube)

Jalex is currently working on a huge project to make a live-action Naruto trailer. He has uploaded several clips of the making of the trailer, updating viewers about its progress. He has also uploaded four parts from the trailer. His subscribers and many Naruto fans are now waiting for the final cut to be released.

Many attempts have been made by Netflix and other huge production houses to adapt popular anime into movies with a real cast. However, most of these attempts have seen failures due to many reasons, key among them being that studios are often unable to make the action scenes as mesmerizing and fun as the anime.

Jalex, however, seems to be doing a commendable job with the Naruto trailer so far. His skills are also portrayed in the aforementioned incredible live-action version of Zenitsu. He has also made similar videos with Marvel characters like Hulk and Spiderman, as well as anime characters from Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan.

