Why does Zenitsu have Yellow hair in Demon Slayer?

It’s safe to say that Zenitsu Agatsuma is one of the most beloved characters in the Demon Slayer series. This character constantly displays fear, but is an extremely skilled member of the Demon Slayer Corps, who can defeat tough demons.

But some fans are keep wondering why this character’s hair is bright yellow in color. Both the anime and the manga have given a very brief explanation for his hair’s color.

Demon Slayer: Possible reasons for the change in color of Zenitsu’s hair

Zenitsu Agatsuma is an extremely fast, strong, and able swordsman who has played a crucial role in defeating some of the toughest demons that the trio have come across. Zenitsu is a wielder of the Thunder Breathing style. This style focuses a lot on speed, which catches the enemy off-guard. He also trained under one of the best teachers - a former Hashira.

Every day, this young man gave his all during his training sessions. However, he hated them, since the training regime was extremely rigorous and tiring. One day, Zenitsu was training as usual, and lightning struck him. This changed his hair color from black to yellow.

While this was the reason that was explained in the show, fans also believe that this could be a decision taken from an aesthetic standpoint. Zenitsu’s hair, being yellow, could serve as a representation of lightning since he is a user of the Thunder Breathing style.

Another set of fans have a deeper interpretation of this event.

Zenitsu was having a conversation with his grandfather and expressed his embarrassment for not being able to perform as well as expected. His grandfather tried his best to cheer Zenitsu and explained to him saying that he has the talent to become an extraordinary swordsman. But the conversation was interrupted by lightning, striking Zenitsu.

This changed his hair color permanently. Fans believe it was a message from a divine and higher power, assuring their belief in the young man. While he hated training, he continued to put in effort and grew up to be a respectable swordsman worthy of being a member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Zenitsu’s contributions in both the manga and the anime were crucial in defeating some of the roughest demons.

It is important to understand that the latter half of the article has explored certain interpretations from fans that could serve as potential explanations for Zenitsu’s hair being yellow.

