Gyutaro steps into battle and faces off against Uzui in Demon Slayer season 2 episode 15

Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc has been hitting home run after home run in terms of animation, voice acting, and pacing of the narrative. The past two episodes of Demon Slayer season 2 had fans excited beyond belief, with both Tanjiro and Nezuko engaged in an intense fight against Upper Rank demon Daki.

But season 2 episode 15, “Gathering,” takes it one step further with Gyutaro entering the battle. We also finally get to see Uzui in action as a Hashira, with Inosuke and Zenitsu also entering the fray. The episode also heavily depicted Rengoku’s impact not just on Tanjiro but on Uzui as well.

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 15 highlights

The Upper Rank Six siblings

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 15 began with Tanjiro putting Nezuko back in the wooden box, willing himself to fight till the end this time. Following the opening theme, the scene cut directly to Uzui facing off against Upper Rank Six siblings Gyutaro and Daki. The older brother whined about Uzui being special and fortunate, stating he was different from other Hashira.

Uzui scoffed at the demon for calling him talented, making Gyutaro ask how he wasn’t dead yet despite being poisoned by his Flying Blood Sickles. Uzui cited his shinobi heritage and immunity to poison as the reason. Demon Slayer season 2 episode 15 also provided some more insight into Uzui’s life as a shinobi.

Uzui’s past

A flashback into Uzui’s former shinobi lifestyle revealed that he was one of nine siblings, with seven of them dying while training to become shinobi. Uzui Tengen’s only surviving brother resembled their father in his beliefs and outlook, valuing humans merely as expendable pawns. This led to him leaving his shinobi life and joining the Demon Slayer Corps.

The flashback also showed Ubuyashiki Kagaya before he was blinded by his illness, thanking him for making such an agonizing choice for the sake of saving lives.

Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Tanjiro arrive

Despite his resistance to poison, Gyutaro’s poison affected Uzui, who immediately attacked, kicking Daki away from Gyutaro. Before they could attack, he used explosions, beheading Daki again and almost cutting into Gyutaro’s neck. Gyutaro suspected that the Sound Hashira had figured out their secret.

At that moment, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Tanjiro arrived, but Daki stressed that with Uzui poisoned, they had no way of winning. Uzui dismissed her, lauding the three younger demon slayers, even referring to all three as his Tsuguko. He further revealed that the only way to kill the siblings was to behead them both simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Makio and Suma evacuated people out of Yoshiwara, treating those who were injured.

Inosuke and Zenitsu fight Daki

Gyutaro gloated about him eating fifteen Hashira and Daki having eaten seven. The latter attacked, with a still sleeping Zenitsu intercepting her. Inosuke and Zenitsu decided to tackle Daki, leaving Uzui and Tanjiro to take down Gyutaro. Zenitsu told Daki to apologize to the little girl who she injured while still disguised as Warabihime Oiran in Demon Slayer season 2 episode 10, saying that providing them with basic needs didn’t make them her belongings.

Daki referred to the women of the entertainment district as merchandise, with her remark on collecting the debts of their misfortunes but doing the same to people suggesting that the siblings had suffered similarly as humans.

A third eye appeared on her forehead belonging to Gyutaro. Armed with greater reflex, she began fighting Inosuke and Zenitsu at her true potential, attacking wildly with her obi. She targeted not only Inosuke and Zenitsu but also Uzui and Tanjiro, who were engaged in combat with Gyutaro. In turn, Gyutaro began a constant assault of Flying Blood Sickles on the two fighting Daki.

Uzui vs Gyutaro fight intensifies

It was here that Demon Slayer season 2 episode 15 showcased the much-anticipated face-off between the Upper Rank Six demon and the Sound Hashira, with Tanjiro struggling to fend off Daki’s obi attacks, switching to Water Breathing for its flexibility.

The fight was both well-choreographed and extremely fast-paced, with a poisoned Uzui getting further scratched by Gyutaro’s weapon. Uzui used Sound Breathing Fifth Form: String Performance to finally push the demon out of the building.

Hinatsuru’s intervention

The fight raged on, inching slowly into the demons’ favor. Uzui realized that Tanjiro was at his limit, marveling that he was still managing to move despite his injuries. Tanjiro himself realized the same, looking for an opportunity to do a Recovery Breathing. Just then, Hinatsuru launched a barrage of kunai knives coated with wisteria extract at Gyutaro.

The demon parried them during his Blood Demon Art: Rampant Arc Rampage. But one of the kunai pierced him anyway, paralyzing him and preventing him from regenerating after Uzui cut off his legs. Demon Slayer season 15 ended with Tanjiro almost on the verge of beheading Gyutaro.

Preview to Demon Slayer season 2 episode 16

The preview to Demon Slayer season 2 episode 16 showed Uzui addressing the ghost of Rengoku, asking how he would fight, with Rengoku exclaiming that he could never fight like Uzui either.

The apparition disappears after telling Uzui he was leaving Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke in his care. Uzui announces the title of episode 16 as “Defeating an Upper Rank Demon,” which is to be aired on January 30, 2022.

