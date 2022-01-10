Demon Slayer season 2 episode 13: Tanjiro and Nezuko prove to be formidable opponents against Daki

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 13 showcased what is probably one of the most intense battles in the series till now. While episode 12 concentrated more on Inosuke, Zenitsu and Uzui struggling against Daki’s obi and saving the trapped victims, the follow up almost completely focused upon the fight between Tanjiro and the malevolent demon.

With the battle came new revelations as well as some interesting developments.

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 13 highlights

Daki’s transformation

The episode began with a short recap of Daki and Tanjiro’s fight, as seen in episode 12. The latter managed to parry Daki’s attack. However, despite using Hinokami Kagura, Tanjiro found himself too slow.

As the repercussions of using the techniques caught up with him, he was cornered by the Upper Rank Six demon. However, he escaped by the skin of his teeth.

As they kept parrying, parts of Daki’s obi re-entered her body, and she went through a transformation that turned her hair white with green ends. Furthermore, reddish veins appeared all over her skin. The change also drastically increased her power.

Daki and Tanjiro’s fight had caught the attention of nearby residents, prompting one of them to interfere and complain about the ruckus. Tanjiro tried to protect him, but Daki’s obi blitzed through entire buildings and sliced off the man’s hand. In his attempt to save the poor man, Tanjiro injured his torso.

Tanjiro’s reaction to Daki’s rampage

Even while Tanjiro was telling the man to tie his arm up with a string and stop the bleeding, blood started seeping into the sclera of his eyes. He remembered a letter written to him by Rengoku Shinjuro, who he met in Demon Slayer season 2 episode 8.

Shinjuro talked about his son Rengoku Kyojuro, and mentioned that chosen users of Sun Breathing were born with a birthmark similar to the one Tanjiro had. Tanjiro refuted that possibility by revealing that it was not a birthmark but a scar he got while protecting his brother from being burned by a brazier.

Furthermore, the injury was exacerbated during his Demon Slayer Corps exam in season 1.

Tanjiro’s rage pushed him past his limits, and he sub-consciously started using Hinokami Kagura constantly. He lunged towards Daki who stood on a roof and grabbed her foot in the blink of an eye. The young demon-slayer tried to behead Daki but she got away. However, she got half of her leg ripped off by Tanjiro.

Tanjiro then started monologuing in a terrifyingly calm voice, asking if Daki thought it was fun to mercilessly kill innocent people.

Muzan’s memories

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 13’s title “Layered Memories” made sense with this sequence. Tanjiro's monolog triggered an overwhelming terror in Daki. The event recalled memories where she saw Yoriichi, uttering words similar to the ones Tanjiro spoke.

Daki recognizes the memories belonging not to her, but to the cells she got from Muzan. In essence, the memories and reaction were both Muzan’s. This connects directly to the Demon King's instinctive fear and hatred for Tanjiro in Demon Slayer season 1.

When Tanjiro told Daki to consider how she herself had been human in the past, the latter retaliated saying she was a demon now. Furthermore, she stated that beautiful, strong demons could do whatever they wanted. Tanjiro accepted her answer and rushed forward to kill her.

Tanjiro overpowers Daki

Daki activated her Blood Demon Art: Eight-Layered Obi Slash. Confident that the attack would kill Tanjiro, she proceeded to finish him.

But Tanjiro cut through the move with his Hinokami Kagura: Burning Bones, Summer Sun attack. Daki noted that the slash could incinerate its victim. Furthemore, she couldn’t regenerate her obi where Tanjiro’s blade had cut through.

She felt her hands trembling, sensing Muzan’s fear while fending off Tanjiro with a flurry of fast paced attacks. However, the young Hashira was easily parrying her moves. Frightened by the prospects, Daki tried to escape but Tanjiro managed to cut right into her neck.

The elastic nature of her obi prevented the young demon-slayer from beheading her. But with his next attack, Tanjiro gathered all thirteen of Daki’s attacking obi, and cut through them all in the blink of an eye, almost beheading the Upper Rank demon.

At that moment, a vision of one of his deceased younger siblings appeared before him, reminding him to breathe properly. The young demon slayer fell to his knees, coughing up blood. Daki taunted him about the limits of humans, gearing up to kill him.

Nezuko joins the fight

Nezuko rushed in to protect Tanjiro however, pushing Daki away with a kick powerful enough to crush half of her skull. While furious, Daki also exclaimed her delight at finding Nezuko who Muzan had ordered her to kill. She was ebullient to see the young demon escape Muzan’s control.

Locked in combat, Daki chopped off Nezuko’s limbs and almost cut her body in half. She was shocked when the latter stood up, with her torso and leg already back. Furthermore, Nezuko regenerated her arm in front of the Upper Rank six demon.

In her rage, she even bit through her bamboo muzzle, revealing her mouth. Daki realized with shock and horror that Nezuko’s regeneration abilities were on par with Upper Kizuki demons.

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 13 ends with the reveal of Nezuko’s transformed demonic form. With vine patterns on her skin and a horn growing out of her forehead, she rushed towards Daki. Nezuko smashed her head into the ground, even as the latter sliced off her leg again.

Preview to Demon Slayer season 2 episode 14

The preview for Demon Slayer episode 14 showed Uzui, Inosuke and Zenitsu rushing towards the battle to save Tanjiro. Inosuke remarked at how Zenitsu could keep running even though he was asleep, finding it weird.

Uzui said there was no time for a Taisho-era secret, merely revealing the title for Demon Slayer episode 14 to be “Transformation”.

