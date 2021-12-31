Why does Muzan hate Tanjiro in Demon Slayer?

From the very beginning, Kibutsuji Muzan has been pinpointed as the prime antagonist of the Demon Slayer series. The protagonist of the series, Kamado Tanjiro, swore to hunt him down after finding out that Muzan was the one behind the ruthless massacre of his family.

Additionally, Muzan was likely the one who turned Nezuko into a demon, so Tanjiro’s rage is understandable.

But what was surprising was Muzan’s immediate dislike for Tanjiro, propelling him to even specifically send demons to kill him. It is only when fans delve into the Demon Slayer manga and find out more into Muzan’s past that they understand his violent reaction.

Spoilers for Demon Slayer manga ahead.

The real reason why Muzan instantly develops a deep hatred towards Tanjiro in Demon Slayer

Tanjiro’s Hanafuda earrings

Rather than reacting violently to Tanjiro himself, it is his trademark Hanafuda earrings that Muzan reacted to.

The Demon Slayer anime reveals that his earrings were a family heirloom, passed on to him by his late father. While this suggested that Muzan was on bad terms with some Kamado ancestor, it still did not explain why Muzan’s dislike went beyond just bad blood, and made him see Tanjiro as a critical threat.

It is Tanjiro’s interaction with the former Flame Hashira Rengoku Shinjuro, while passing on his son Kyojuro’s last words, that Muzan’s fear starts making more sense. Shinjuro has a similarly violent reaction to Tanjiro, accusing him of being a Sun Breather, and mocking them. Tanjiro is able to connect Sun Breathing with his father’s ritual fire dance, Hinokami Kagura.

٠ @megumicult When sumiyoshi told yoriichi that he wanted to pass down his story he must’ve given him the earrings and the dance and told them to always pass it down yoriichi always had faith in the next generation believing that one would end up mastering breath of the sun, which tanjiro did When sumiyoshi told yoriichi that he wanted to pass down his story he must’ve given him the earrings and the dance and told them to always pass it down yoriichi always had faith in the next generation believing that one would end up mastering breath of the sun, which tanjiro did https://t.co/7Hh10vSuN2

In the Demon Slayer manga, it is revealed that Tanjiro’s Hanafuda earrings were originally given to his ancestor Sumiyoshi by the legendary demon slayer, Tsugikuni Yoriichi, who is also believed to be the creator of the Flame Breathing technique. According to Shinjuro, Flame Breathing is the originator of all other Breathing Techniques, and thus, the most superior of them all.

A look at Muzan’s past

shi @gojoism kny 193 spoilers //



muzan a little too obsessed with yoriichi kny 193 spoilers // muzan a little too obsessed with yoriichi https://t.co/CpM3zJldWg

It was almost 400 years ago that Yoriichi lived and fought against Muzan, and almost managed to kill him. While the Demon King had initially scoffed at the demon slayer’s breathing technique and attacked carelessly, the battle had left him with a vehement fear and hatred for Breathing Style users, especially Sun Breathers.

Muzan later on systematically killed off every user of the Sun Breathing technique, even turning Yoriichi's twin brother, Michikatsu, into a demon. Michikatsu took on the name Kokushibo and became the Upper rank one demon, part of the Twelve Kizuki.

Ario @Ario_Tengen The cause for him sending these demons in his place was his fear of the one man who put him on deaths door, he saw Tanjiro’s Hanafuda Earrings and immediately remembered Yoriichi. This is our first glimpse of the reasoning behind Muzan’s cowardly demeanor. The cause for him sending these demons in his place was his fear of the one man who put him on deaths door, he saw Tanjiro’s Hanafuda Earrings and immediately remembered Yoriichi. This is our first glimpse of the reasoning behind Muzan’s cowardly demeanor. https://t.co/Pa3Mc5zIQf

Seeing Tanjiro’s Hanafuda earring however, had reawakened the fear that Yoriichi had struck into him, and thus he wasted no time before trying to eliminate the threat.

How can Tanjiro use Sun Breathing?

laura @youreameshi @mizuhashira i did a double check and it’s around chapter 99! and yup it’s not tanjiro’s dad. tanjiro’s dad was tanjuro kamado @mizuhashira i did a double check and it’s around chapter 99! and yup it’s not tanjiro’s dad. tanjiro’s dad was tanjuro kamado https://t.co/xE8TAbYULo

The Demon Slayer manga reveals that the Hanafuda earrings passed on from generation to generation as a family heirloom were originally given to his ancestor by Tsugikuni Yoriichi. But that does not explain why Tanjiro can use Yoriichi’s legendary technique.

٠ @megumicult Why did he pass it on as a form of a dance? I figured it was bc he didn’t want the other generations to feel discouraged that they can’t master the breath or get the mark..just like what Amane said when she was speaking to the pillars Why did he pass it on as a form of a dance? I figured it was bc he didn’t want the other generations to feel discouraged that they can’t master the breath or get the mark..just like what Amane said when she was speaking to the pillars https://t.co/PIsoqt7yWE

The secret lies with the other family heirloom that Tanjiro received from his father, the Hinokami Kagura ritual dance. Tanjiro’s mother told him as a child that their family were sun-worshippers, and that the Hinokami Kagura was a ritual to appease and pray to the gods.

The manga explains that Yoriichi had, at some point, taught Sumiyoshi the Sun Breathing Enbu stance, which Sumiyoshi passed on in his family as a ritual dance to the gods.

From these origins, the breathing technique was passed down the generations, and eventually led to it manifesting in Tanjiro.

