Anime series you should definitely check out if you love Demon Slayer

With Demon Slayer season 2 airing and people freaking out over Nichirin swords and Breathing Techniques, it is a good opportunity to take a look at some other anime series with similar themes or contexts that fans would love.

So without delay, let's visit some anime series that fans of Demon Slayer would like.

Anime series you would like if you loved Demon Slayer

1) Bleach

One of the "Big Three" of the anime community, Bleach is a classic shonen series you should definitely watch if you haven't already. If you're into intricate swordwork and malevolent spirit-slaying, this is right up your alley.

With the series making a comeback in 2021, featuring the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, now is the best time to catch up on this iconic show. Demon Slayer fans are certainly in for a delight.

2) Noragami

Noragami, literally translated to mean "stray god" is a series about a minor god named Yato. Having no followers, he grants wishes alongside destroying phantoms with his divine weapon. Though it starts off as a comedy, it soon develops into something more complex as his dark past comes back to haunt him.

An underrated anime with fantastic animation and a killer soundtrack, it's a must watch for people who like the Demon Slayer series.

3) Samurai Champloo

If avant-garde anime is your thing, Samurai Champloo is an essential watch for you. Set in Edo-era Japan, the series blends samurai culture and well-choreographed swordplay with classic hip-hop elements, and manages to make it flow perfectly.

And it's no surprise, considering that it was created by Shinichiro Watanabe, the creator of Cowboy Bebop.

While there isn't any demon-slaying in this show, and conflicts remain fairly realistic, the journey of the central characters is unique and engaging.

4) Dororo

A pretty gory entry on the list, Dororo leans heavily towards the darker end of the spectrum. Riddled with ethical dilemmas and philosophical themes regarding the value of life, the series can be emotionally brutal, all the while slashing through demons or "kishin."

Amidst this chaos, one of the two central characters, Hyakkimaru attempts to retrieve parts of his body and his five senses back from demons who have devoured them.

5) Inuyasha

Inuyasha is one of the older entries on this list, but no less interesting. Killing demons, curses, and evil spirits has been a recurring theme in supernatural action anime for a long time now, with Inuyasha being one of the more popular series late 90s kids grew up with.

With a love story that transcends lifetimes, the series incorporates magical time-travel with a more traditional 'quest' that the main characters and company set off on, similar to Tanjiro and Nezuko's journey with Zenitsu and Inosuke in Demon Slayer.

6) Jujutsu Kaisen

If you haven't watched Jujutsu Kaisen yet, you're missing out. One of the most popular series along with Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen has it all - a captivating plot, complex characters, MAPPA's brilliant animation, and not to mention, a healthy dose of curse-killing.

7) Blue Exorcist

Noragami and Blue Exorcist are considered by some people due to both series centering around dark-haired, blue-eyed protagonists carrying swords and defeating monsters.

But while Yato is a god, Rin Okamura is one of two sons of Satan. After his adoptive father sacrifices himself to protect him, Rin vows to become an exorcist strong enough to defeat Satan.

Like Tanjiro from the Demon Slayer series, Rin is driven by personal loss and the promise of revenge. However, he also possesses the desire to purge evil from the world.

8) Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Delightfully creepy and eerie, Toilet-bound Hanaka-kun begins off like a high-school urban legend, but after Nene Yashiro discovers the resident of the abandoned toilet-stall based on whispered stories and rumors, she is stuck with a yandere ghost, Hanako.

Though interspersed with comedic moments, the show maintains a slightly spooky edge and soon enough, things take a seriously sinister turn.

Like the Demon Slayer anime, Toilet-bound Hanako-kun boasts of detailed and vibrant animation and well-choreographed action sequences. Though there is no news yet confirming a sequel, the first season of the series aired in 2020. Fans may want to give the manga a try for its exquisite artwork, if for nothing else.

9) Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul is not for the faint of heart. Gory and violent, the protagonist is more of an anti-hero as he becomes a half-breed stuck in a world with humans and ghouls, where the former are the prey and the latter, the predators.

Kaneki Ken is in some ways similar to Nezuko from Demon Slayer, but with a much darker path to walk. The series is incredibly popular despite its controversial divergence from the manga canon.

10) Soul Eater

Soul Eater goes back to the basics of demon-killing. It sports concepts similar to Bleach, Noragami, and of course Demon Slayer . In this series, the consumption of human souls corrupts the sentient divine weapon of a shinigami, and the central characters' roles are to kill these corrupt souls to prevent them from becoming demons.

The character designs are as edgy and vibrant as the setting itself, and despite the seemingly somewhat childish storyline, it is definitely entertaining.

Final thoughts

This list barely scratches the sheer number of good action shonen anime that Demon Slayer fans would like, including series such as Rurouni Kenshin, Black Clover, Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, The Promised Neverland and many more.

