Will Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 have an anime original ending? Visual teaser, Special Event raises fan speculation

For Attack on Titan fans November 14 was an eventful day. Not only did MAPPA release a second visual key for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, but a conversation during an Attack on Titan Final Season Special Event has also caused new speculations of an anime original ending.

While many theories run rampant, here is a quick breakdown of what the visual key means, as well as what can be expected about the ending.

Attack on Titan's Final Season: Second visual key explained as fans speculate about an anime original ending

The second visual key from MAPPA is far more beautiful and detailed than the first one. In this, Eren Yeager’s face is featured prominently, while glass shards seem to fall from his face. Each shard is like a window, where the entire cast of Attack on Titan, and their moments with Eren, are featured.

Eren’s eyes are greener in this visual key, and his face looks more youthful, lacking his Titan markings. The glow of the Coordinate, or where Paths cross, can be seen in the background, while the Path-trails branch out over Eren’s head.

The Titan markings on Eren's face (Image via Shounen Jump)

This is set in the Path World, same as the first visual key, but the angle makes it seem that Eren is standing in the place of the shadowy figure in the first key, who is most likely Ymir Fritz. This could be a foreshadowing of Eren’s connection to her.

The first visual key for Attack on Titan Final Season part 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The fragmented glass shards possibly signify Eren’s fracturing humanity, and the images depicted in them represent his various bonds with the human side of himself, while the paths behind him function as his connection to Titans. This poster foreshadows the impact that the conflict between Eren’s two sides will have on all the people connected to Eren, and the world.

Along with this, in yesterday’s Attack on Titan Final Season Special Event, Tanimiya Kisho, the voice actor of Jean Kirstein, and Mima Masafumi, the sound director of Attack on Titan, mentioned that something interesting has been planned for the ending. However, Kaji Yuki, the voice actor of Eren Yeager, swiftly changed the subject. While many fans immediately took this as proof of an anime original ending, others refused to get their hopes up.

Cover of Volume 30 of the Manga (Image via Shounen Jump)

The manga ending of Shingeki No Kyojin (Attack on Titan) has received a generally negative reaction from fans. Because of that, expectations of an original ending for the anime have been high. Either way, it is believed that if there is an original ending, it will be planned by the mangaka, Isayama Hajime, himself.

