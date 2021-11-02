Attack on Titan Final Season, part 2: Release date, trailer and more

Attack on Titan fans, reel as the incredibly captivating series draws to an end. When part 1 one of the final season was released, many were surprised to see it end on a cliffhanger. Attack on Titan fans felt relieved that their beloved anime is chartered to continue.

With the confirmed release of Attack on Titan Final Season part 2, excitement builds as fans anticipate the conclusion of one of the most popular anime in the world.

Although many are heartbroken to see Attack on Titan coming to an end, this post can provide some crucial information on what's ahead. As we delve into the release date, trailer and much more of Attack on Titan Final Season, part 2.

Attack on Titan Final Season, part 2 release date and where to watch

Part one of Attack on Titan Final Season began on 6 December 2020, and concluded on 29 March 2021, leaving fans aching for more. Finally confirmed for part two, the final season will be premiering on 9 January 2022.

The news was announced in October 2021 with a brief trailer, ahead of six recap episodes. These were aired in Japan on 25 October 2021.

Attack on Titan fans will be able to watch the final season on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Attack on Titan Final Season, part 2 trailer

While not much has been revealed in terms of spoilers for Attack on Titan Final Season, part 2, a short trailer has been released. The emotional piano score suggests that the wrap-up for this season will be an emotional rollercoaster. Not dissimilar to the rest of the fantastic series, of course.

Another 30-second trailer was released in October 2021. Whilst it did not give much away, it did tease the epic Titan battles in the offing. Hopefully, as the premiere of Attack on Titan Final Season, part two approaches, more trailers will be released.

Additionally, a tweet revealing the title of the first episode was released. It also confirmed the winter release date of Attack on Titan Final Season, part two.

Encapsulating Attack on Titan Final Season, part 1

Despite his heroic origins, Attack on Titan’s protagonist, Eren Yeager, undergoes a phenomenally epic character arc. Coming to the conclusion that he is not the hero of this story, Eren realizes the only way to save humanity in the Attack on Titan universe is to become the villain. His violent and reckless acts turned him into the anti-hero the series needed.

By the end of part one, he announced his euthanization plan which will destroy all nations outside of Paradis. With the second half of Attack on Titan Final Season on its way, one can only wait to see what becomes of Eren Yeager.

