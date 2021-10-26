Attack on Titan, as the name suggests, is a show in which Titans are hugely significant to the plot. They’re the driving force of the show, as people risk their lives in search of knowledge that would free them from the tyranny of the Titans.

The first-ever Titan that makes an appearance in Attack on Titan is the Colossal Titan. This Titan has a commanding presence owing to its height since it was taller than the massive walls that were designed to keep the citizens safe from the Titans’ attacks.

Later in the show, it is seen that Armin becomes the Colossal Titan after consuming Bertholt Hoover, who was the Colossal Titan before Armin.

Who was the Colossal Titan before Armin in 'Attack on Titan'?

During Season 3 Episode 18 of Attack on Titan, Armin is gravely injured, and the only way to save him is to give him the Titan serum. On consuming the serum, he takes the pure Titan form. Soon after, he eats Bertholt Hoover, who was the Colossal Titan, and inherits his powers.

In Attack on Titan, the Colossal Titan is 10 meters taller than the walls protecting the citizens of Paradis. The Titan is 60 meters tall and is a very difficult enemy to beat. The Battle of Shiganshina District proved just how difficult the Colossal Titan can be to deal with. It emits steam, which makes it extremely hard for people to get close enough to cut its nape.

When Eren and Armin were up against Bertholt, the steam emitted from Titan burnt Armin to a crisp. Death was circling Armin until Levi decided to let Erwin rest and revive Armin.

Who is Bertholt Hoover?

In Attack on Titan, Eldian Bertholt Hoover was a soldier for Marley and a candidate to obtain the powers of a Titan. Bertholt, along with Annie Leonhart and Reiner Braun, was sent to Paradis in order to lure out and get a hold of the founding Titan. He inherited the powers of the Colossal Titan and was the first Titan to make an appearance in the show. He is a shy character who usually stayed in the background unless he was required to do otherwise.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee